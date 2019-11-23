New York
Rangers Rangers 10-9-2
6
November 23, 2019 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 11-7-5
5
Final
1 2 3 T
Rangers 0 3 3 6
Canadiens 3 1 1 5
Goals
Lehkonen MON
2
Assists
Suzuki MON
2
Saves
Georgiev NYR
38

Trouba scores winner; Rangers beat Canadiens 6-5

MONTREAL (AP) Max Domi says a lack of killer instinct led to a total collapse by the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens blew a four-goal lead and the New York Rangers stormed all the way back to win 6-5 on Saturday night. Montreal led 4-0 early in the second period and 5-3 in the third.

''You can't really create more adversity for yourself than being down 4-0 in Montreal,'' said Rangers coach David Quinn. ''We don't do anything half-hearted, I'll tell you that. When we stink, we stink. And when we're good, and when we fight through adversity, well, we fight through adversity.

''We just never stopped. I couldn't be prouder of these guys the way they competed from the drop of the puck to the horn blowing at the end.''

New York defenseman Jacob Trouba scored the winner with a shot from the point that went off Jeff Petry and in with 7:50 left in the game.

''In this league, when you have a team down like that, you gotta, I don't want to say it, but step on their throats,'' said Domi, who scored twice in the first period. ''That's the analogy we use. Put them out of it completely. And we weren't able to do that tonight.

''That can't happen. We know that within our locker room.''

The Rangers (10-9-2) put three unanswered goals past Carey Price in the third period to complete the improbable comeback as Montreal (11-7-5) extended its season-long slump to four games.

''We had a huge lead and we let that go, there aren't too many positives in that,'' said Montreal winger Nick Suzuki, who had two assists. ''It's just unacceptable for all of us.''

Artemi Panarin scored at 5:51 of the third on a no-look backhand pass from Chris Kreider before Brendan Lemieux tied the game at 5-5 with a short-handed goal at 8:40 on a 2-on-1. It was his second goal of the game.

''We have to tighten up defensively,'' Montreal coach Claude Julien said. ''We're not tough enough, we're not tracking pucks. Our back-check was not good at all tonight. We played against a hungry team, even though they played last night.

''That's another reason why this is unacceptable. We should have been starving too.''

Rangers backup goalie Alexander Georgiev was shaky in the first period, but he stopped 38 of 43 shots for his fifth win of the year.

Domi and Artturi Lehkonen each scored twice and Canadiens captain Shea Weber added another. Price stopped 28 of 34 shots in defeat.

The well-rested Canadiens were cruising with a 4-0 lead after 23 minutes against a Rangers team that lost 4-1 in Ottawa on Friday.

Domi snapped a nine-game goalless drought 2:03 into the game from the edge of the crease.

Montreal went up 2-0 exactly halfway through the first period when Lehkonen fired a shot past the far post on Georgiev while using Trouba as a screen.

Domi made it 3-0 with his second goal on a quick release that caught Georgiev off-guard with 34 seconds left in the period.

New York's backup goalie got a piece of Weber's slap shot at 2:51 of the second, but the puck still trickled in behind him.

New York put three pucks past Price in a 3:20 span in the second. Filip Chytil scored the first with a one-timer at 6:10 on a pass from Panarin. Pavel Buchnevich, playing his 200th NHL game, made it 4-2 at 7:06 when his shot went off defenseman Cale Fleury and in for his fourth of the year. Lemieux got the Rangers within one at 9:30 by deflecting Adam Fox's shot past Price as a penalty to Phillip Danault expired.

NOTES: Panarin has at least one point in 13 of his last 14 games. . It was the first of three meetings between New York and Montreal this season. ... Domi was back at center after playing the last three games on the wing. ... Montreal lost in regulation for the first time this season when leading after the first period (6-1-1).

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

Canadiens: Host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

---

NHL GAME BULLETS
New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • The Canadiens have taken nine of the 12 meetings with the Rangers since the 2015-16 season, including each of the last four in Montreal. Last season, New York won the first meeting at home before losing the other two — one in Montreal and one in New York.
  • Montreal lost in overtime to Ottawa on Wednesday, 2-1, for its third straight loss after winning four of its previous five. The Canadiens delivered 31 hits in the loss, their ninth game with 30+ hits this season; only the Golden Knights (11) and Penguins (10) have more such games.
  • Nick Suzuki scored Montreal's only goal Wednesday, his third goal in his last four games. The rookie forward had three goals in his first 18 games this season, including a seven-game goal drought prior to this four-game stretch.
  • Phillip Danault is riding a five-game point streak, matching his career high set from March 26-April 4, 2019. He has 11 points (4g, 7a) in 11 career games against the Rangers but has not recorded a point in his last two meetings with New York.

