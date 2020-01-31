Washington
Capitals Capitals 34-12-5
5
January 31, 2020 - Final
Ottawa
Senators Senators 18-23-9
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Capitals 2 1 2 5
Senators 0 2 1 3
Goals
Ovechkin WAS
2
Assists
Carlson WAS
2
Saves
Hogberg OTT
32

Ovechkin scores twice, moves into 8th on NHL's goal list

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into eight place on the NHL's career goals list, leading the Washington Capitals to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Ovechkin's second-period goal, his 36th of the season and the 694th of his career, tied him with Mark Messier on the goals list. He added an empty-net goal with seconds remaining and moved into the eighth spot.

TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin also scored for the Capitals.

Ilya Samsonov made 25 stops and won his 11th straight decision for Washington. Marcus Hogberg stopped 27 shots in a losing effort for Ottawa.

Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Artem Anisimov scored for the Senators.

Oshie opened the scoring for the Capitals, collecting his 19th goal of the season four minutes into the game. Kuznetsov banged home a loose puck seven minutes later to make it 2-0.

The Senators got on the board after Tierney scored short-handed at 7:15 of the second period, cutting Washington's lead to 2-1. Tierney's 10th goal of the season was the Senators' 12th short-handed goal of the season, which leads the NHL, and their fourth in the last three games.

Ovechkin ripped a shot from the right circle over the blocker of Hogberg at 10:27 of the second period to make it 3-1.

Barely a minute after Ovechkin's first goal of the game the Senators answered, as Chabot unloaded a slap shot from just inside the blue line that pulled Ottawa within one.

After being outshot 16-5 in the first period, the Senators responded with 17 shots in the second, but they couldn't keep up with the Capitals' firepower.

Just three minutes into the final period, a wrist shot by Hagelin zipped past the glove of Hogberg to make it 4-2. Hagelin's fourth of the season came short-handed.

Anisimov scored on the power play, pulling the Senators to within one just over a minute later, but the late push wasn't enough.

NOTES: Ovechkin, who received a hearty ovation from the Ottawa crowd after his goal, is 13 goals behind Mike Gartner for seventh on the NHL's career list. His 695 goals have come in 1,135 career games.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Senators: At Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators
@
  • Alex Ovechkin has played in 50 games this season and has 35 goals. Since the 2007-08 season, there have been 10 instances of a player scoring 35+ goals thru 50 player games — six of those 10 were by Ovechkin.
  • The Capitals have won seven straight in this series and are 12-1-0 since the 2015-16 season. Since the beginning of the 2019 calendar year, Washington has won both games in this series by five goals, and are one of three teams with multiple wins over an opponent by 5+ goals in this span (Sabres, Avalanche).
  • Ottawa has scored on the power play in four straight games - the franchise has not had a longer streak since doing so in six straight in November 2015. In its last two games, Ottawa has eight goals, four of which have come on the power play, and three of which have been short-handed goals.
  • Anthony Duclair leads the Senators in goals (21) and points (33) this season. However, he's now gone 12 straight games without a goal — prior to these 12 games, his longest goalless streak of the season was five games (done twice).
  • Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his 20th goal of the season last time out, setting a new career high (he had 19 in 2015-16). However, from October-December, he had a +19 rating (the second best mark on Ottawa was +7 in that span) — in January, Pageau is -6, tied for second worst on the team.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message