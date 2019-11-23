Nashville
Predators Predators 10-9-3
4
November 23, 2019 - Final
St. Louis
Blues Blues 14-5-5
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Predators 3 0 1 4
Blues 1 0 1 2
Goals
Schwartz STL
1
Assists
Watson NSH
2
Saves
Binnington STL
39

Predators snap 6-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) The Nashville Predators had been waiting for a break to go their way to help the team shake its November malaise. It didn’t take long to generate momentum Saturday night.

Filip Forsberg scored 20 seconds into the game and Juuse Saros made 24 saves to help the Predators snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

“We’re trying to get that one (victory) and we got it,” left wing Austin Watson said. “When you’re in it rough like that, like we were, that first one is hard to get. It feels like it eludes you no matter what you do, so credit to everybody in here from staff to players.”

Mattias Ekholm, Colton Sissons and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for Nashville, which won in St. Louis for the first time since December 2017.

Saros improved to 2-5-1 this season with his first win since Oct. 26 at Tampa Bay.

“I thought the guys played hard and invested a lot and got the win, so I thought it was important,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “The guys have been working hard and the results came tonight.”

Klim Kostin and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 39 saves two nights after stopping 40 shots in a 5-0 victory over Calgary.

St. Louis was outshot 22-9 in the first period, and the 43 shots allowed marked a season high for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

“We didn’t close anything out in our own end,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We’ve got to play better defense. We’ve got to play harder. We’ve just got to play better."

Forsberg set the tone early when he put Viktor Arvidsson’s rebound past Binnington for his 10th goal and fifth in eight games.

Ekholm gave Nashville a 2-0 lead with his fourth of the season. His shot ricocheted off Blues defensemen Jay Bouwmeester and Justin Faulk before glancing off Binnington’s blocker and into the net.

Kostin put St. Louis on the scoreboard with his first career goal 14:55 into the first.

Sissons extended Nashville’s lead to 3-1 when he pushed a puck lying in the crease underneath Binnington’s pad with 1:26 remaining in the period.

"You start the first shift and you get a goal right away and you get a couple more in the first, it helps,” said Predators defenseman Roman Josi. “We haven’t been great in the first. It gives you that momentum for the whole game.”

Pietrangelo cut St. Louis’ deficit to 3-2 on a power-play goal with 3:08 left in the third. The goal was the 100th of his NHL career.

Jarnkrok scored an empty-net goal with 31 seconds to go.

“Any time we play these guys it’s a tough game,” Pietrangelo said. “That’s just the reality of it. We expected a big push, they had one - especially when you haven’t won in a while.”

NOTES: Arvidsson skated in his 300th career game. He exited with a lower body injury after being cross-checked into the St. Louis net by Robert Bortuzzo, who was not penalized on the play. Bortuzzo, however, faces a player safety hearing Sunday, the NHL tweeted. ... Blues RW Troy Brouwer was scratched for the second straight game as he awaits his work visa. … Blues LW Jacob de la Rose played his 200th NHL game.

UP NEXT

The teams face each other again Monday night in Nashville. Their remaining two meetings will also come in back-to-back games Feb. 15-16.

---

NHL GAME BULLETS
Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues
@
  • St. Louis has won four straight against Nashville, doubling Nashville's goal total in that span (16-8). In the most recent meeting between these teams on February 26, 2019, St. Louis had a +25 shots on goal differential (44-19) — Nashville has not had a worse mark in any game since April 27, 2013 (-27).
  • Nashville is on its first six-game losing streak since December 2018, and the franchise has not had a longer losing streak since April 2013 (eight). Nashville has allowed 30 goals over the losing streak, the most goals allowed over any six-game span in the history of the franchise.
  • St. Louis beat Calgary on Thursday, 5-0, becoming the second team this season to shutout an opponent while scoring at least five goals (Vegas, 6-0 on November 17).
  • David Perron has scored a goal in each of his last two and has not lit the lamp in three straight games since December 2016. His goal on Thursday was his 10th of the season in his team's 23rd game — this is his fewest games needed to reach 10 goals in any season of his career.
  • Roman Josi is one of two defensemen leading his team in points and one of four defensemen leading his team in shots on goal, but he's the only defensemen leading his team in both. He can become the first Predators defensemen to lead the team in both categories since Shea Weber in 2012-13.

