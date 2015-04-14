ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Trailing after 10 seconds and down 2-0 not even four minutes into their game against the New York Rangers, it would have been easy for the Anaheim Ducks to call it a day.

But the Ducks found the form that has sustained them this season, using it and a power play that finally seems to be clicking to get a big comeback win.

Hampus Lindholm tied the game on the power play with 1:46 remaining in the third period, Jakob Silfverberg and Ondrej Kase scored in the shootout, and the Ducks rallied for a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

“You don’t want to start 2-0 down,” Lindholm said. “It would be nice to have a 2-0 lead to start a game, too, but we’ve playing some good hockey. Over 60 minutes, if you just stick with it, you’re going to get some chances.”

Silfverberg had a power-play goal, Erik Gudbranson also scored, and Rickard Rakell had three assists to tie a career high for the Ducks. John Gibson stopped three shots in the shootout after making 29 saves through overtime.

Mika Zibanejad had two goals for the second straight game and Artemi Panarin scored for the fourth consecutive game, and the Rangers still have not won consecutive games this month.

Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves, but the Rangers ended up going 2-1-1 on their four-game road trip.

“We wanted six points, but I guess taking five isn’t a bad trip,” Rangers coach David Quinn said. “You can’t do what everybody else is doing if you want to do something special.”

The Ducks allowed two goals in the opening 3:59, with Zibanejad giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead 10 seconds into the game. Zibanejad intercepted a pass by Josh Manson and beat Gibson with a backhand.

Panarin made it 2-0 at 3:59 with his sixth goal during his scoring streak, which came on a wrist shot from the left circle. Ryan Strome picked off the puck after Gibson played it behind his own net and fed Panarin for his sixth goal in the past four games.

However, the Ducks stayed committed to their game and got on the board when Silfverberg tipped Lindholm’s shot from the left point in at 8:53 to pull within 2-1.

“We were able to have a good chat as a team during the first timeout, but, like, not one little bit of frustration or panic or anything,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said “And I think that’s a great, great sign for our team.”

Anaheim tied it up at 2-all 1:02 into the second when Gudbranson scored into an open net. Lundqvist over-committed to a sharp-angle shot by Adam Henrique that deflected off a stick and out to Gudbranson at the point.

Zibanejad put the Rangers back in front 3-2 at 1:14 of the third. Tony DeAngelo found Zibanejad with a stretch pass to start a rush, and Gibson could not smother a wobbly wrist shot that went between his legs for Zibanejad’s third multi-goal game of the season.

But the Ducks responded again and Lindholm made it 3-all at 18:14 from the high slot just as Gibson was making his way toward the bench for the extra attacker with Brady Skjei in the box for tripping.

Anaheim was 2 for 4 on the power play. It was their third straight game with a power-play goal, and the Ducks are 4 for 10 in that span with the man-advantage.

“We’re not going to have a parade yet on it,” Eakins said. “I still think we got lots of work to do there, but kudos to those young men. They’ve really taken a real interest in it. They’re working together for their own solutions on top of ours, and that’s important. And great to see our team get rewarded by it tonight because we certainly needed it.”

It was the third time in the past 13 games the Rangers allowed multiple power-play goals. New York has killed just 5 of 11 penalties (45.5 percent) in those three games, but are 33 of 34 in the other 10.

“It’s unfortunate when we struggle on the PK it seems to come in bunches within a game,” Quinn said.

NOTES: Silfverberg extended his point streak to four games. … Rakell has five points in the past four games. … Rangers D Libor Hajek missed his fifth straight game because of a sprained knee.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Nashville on Monday night.

Ducks: Open a four-game road trip at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

