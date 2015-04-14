New York
Rangers Rangers 16-12-4
3
December 14, 2019 - Final
Anaheim
Ducks Ducks 14-15-4
4
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Rangers 2 0 1 0 1 3
Ducks 1 1 1 0 2 4
Goals
Zibanejad NYR
2
Assists
Rakell ANH
3
Saves
Lundqvist NYR
39

Ducks beat Rangers in shootout after Lindholm ties it late

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Trailing after 10 seconds and down 2-0 not even four minutes into their game against the New York Rangers, it would have been easy for the Anaheim Ducks to call it a day.

But the Ducks found the form that has sustained them this season, using it and a power play that finally seems to be clicking to get a big comeback win.

Hampus Lindholm tied the game on the power play with 1:46 remaining in the third period, Jakob Silfverberg and Ondrej Kase scored in the shootout, and the Ducks rallied for a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

“You don’t want to start 2-0 down,” Lindholm said. “It would be nice to have a 2-0 lead to start a game, too, but we’ve playing some good hockey. Over 60 minutes, if you just stick with it, you’re going to get some chances.”

Silfverberg had a power-play goal, Erik Gudbranson also scored, and Rickard Rakell had three assists to tie a career high for the Ducks. John Gibson stopped three shots in the shootout after making 29 saves through overtime.

Mika Zibanejad had two goals for the second straight game and Artemi Panarin scored for the fourth consecutive game, and the Rangers still have not won consecutive games this month.

Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves, but the Rangers ended up going 2-1-1 on their four-game road trip.

“We wanted six points, but I guess taking five isn’t a bad trip,” Rangers coach David Quinn said. “You can’t do what everybody else is doing if you want to do something special.”

The Ducks allowed two goals in the opening 3:59, with Zibanejad giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead 10 seconds into the game. Zibanejad intercepted a pass by Josh Manson and beat Gibson with a backhand.

Panarin made it 2-0 at 3:59 with his sixth goal during his scoring streak, which came on a wrist shot from the left circle. Ryan Strome picked off the puck after Gibson played it behind his own net and fed Panarin for his sixth goal in the past four games.

However, the Ducks stayed committed to their game and got on the board when Silfverberg tipped Lindholm’s shot from the left point in at 8:53 to pull within 2-1.

“We were able to have a good chat as a team during the first timeout, but, like, not one little bit of frustration or panic or anything,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said “And I think that’s a great, great sign for our team.”

Anaheim tied it up at 2-all 1:02 into the second when Gudbranson scored into an open net. Lundqvist over-committed to a sharp-angle shot by Adam Henrique that deflected off a stick and out to Gudbranson at the point.

Zibanejad put the Rangers back in front 3-2 at 1:14 of the third. Tony DeAngelo found Zibanejad with a stretch pass to start a rush, and Gibson could not smother a wobbly wrist shot that went between his legs for Zibanejad’s third multi-goal game of the season.

But the Ducks responded again and Lindholm made it 3-all at 18:14 from the high slot just as Gibson was making his way toward the bench for the extra attacker with Brady Skjei in the box for tripping.

Anaheim was 2 for 4 on the power play. It was their third straight game with a power-play goal, and the Ducks are 4 for 10 in that span with the man-advantage.

“We’re not going to have a parade yet on it,” Eakins said. “I still think we got lots of work to do there, but kudos to those young men. They’ve really taken a real interest in it. They’re working together for their own solutions on top of ours, and that’s important. And great to see our team get rewarded by it tonight because we certainly needed it.”

It was the third time in the past 13 games the Rangers allowed multiple power-play goals. New York has killed just 5 of 11 penalties (45.5 percent) in those three games, but are 33 of 34 in the other 10.

“It’s unfortunate when we struggle on the PK it seems to come in bunches within a game,” Quinn said.

NOTES: Silfverberg extended his point streak to four games. … Rakell has five points in the past four games. … Rangers D Libor Hajek missed his fifth straight game because of a sprained knee.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Nashville on Monday night.

Ducks: Open a four-game road trip at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
New York Rangers at Anaheim Ducks
@
  • The Rangers swept last season's series with the Ducks, winning, 3-2, in a shootout at Anaheim on November 1, 2018 before posting a 3-1 victory at home on December 18. New York has won eight of the past 10 meetings.
  • Anaheim played its fourth straight one-goal game Thursday, falling 2-1 to the Kings. The Ducks went 1-for-3 on the power play but are the only team yet to score two power-play goals in a game this season. Anaheim's 12.2 power-play percentage through 32 games is its worst since 2001-02 (11.2 percent).
  • Artemi Panarin had his third career hat trick and Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the third period to lift the Rangers to a 6-3 victory at San Jose on Thursday. New York has alternated wins and losses in its last nine games.
  • Ryan Getzlaf has a goal and 10 assists during a five-game point streak against the Rangers. His 10 assists against New York since 2016-17 are the most among skaters who played in the Western Conference for the duration of that span.
  • Panarin has scored in three straight games for the second time this season. He's only the second Ranger (Kevin Hayes, March 28-April 5, 2018) since 2009-10 with goals in four consecutive road games. Panarin's six goals in five games ties the most in his career in any five-game span (March 27-April 4, 2017).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message