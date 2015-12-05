Boston
Bruins Bruins 21-7-6
4
December 14, 2019 - Final
Florida
Panthers Panthers 15-12-5
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Bruins 1 2 1 4
Panthers 0 0 2 2
Goals
Pastrnak BOS
2
Assists
Krug BOS
2
Saves
Bobrovsky FLA
38

Pastrnak scores 2 goals, Bruins snap winless streak

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) The Boston Bruins ended their four-game trip on a positive note.

David Pastrnak scored two goals and the Bruins snapped a five-game winless streak, beating the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday night.

''It looks like we're getting back to more Boston Bruins style of hockey the last three games,'' coach Bruce Cassidy said. ''Only one win to show for it, but if you play that way this week at home, I see good things for us, especially if all four lines are able to contribute.''

David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, and Torey Krug had two assists. Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots.

The Bruins return to home ice for their next four games.

''It hasn't been what we wanted here on this road trip,'' DeBrusk said. ''Now, we're going home not necessarily happy with how the road trip went, but you kind of go as your last game goes. Coming back home feeling good about ourselves is always a good thing.''

Keith Yandle and Mark Pysyk scored for the Panthers, who lost their third straight. Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves, including 21 in the first period.

''They came out hard. You could feel it in the first period when they got so many shots,'' Bobrovsky said. ''At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter who's desperate, who's not. It's a hockey game. Unfortunately, we lose two points again.''

Florida's Aleksander Barkov had to be helped off the ice by teammates late in the third period with an apparent leg injury after being forced into the boards by Boston's Charlie McAvoy.

''He should be fine,'' Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said.

Pysyk closed the score to 3-1 when he poked in a loose puck from in front at 2:46 of the third.

The Panthers trimmed the lead to 3-2 when Yandle shot from the point and the puck went over Halak's glove and into the net with 10:47 left in the game.

Quenneville took little solace on the third-period comeback.

''We scored early and got a little excitement off that,'' Quenneville said. ''Then we got a second one and all of a sudden you've got plenty of time. We got a couple decent looks, but not enough. You can't think that was good enough and accept it. That was tough to watch for the majority of the game.''

Pastrnak's second goal was an empty-netter with 2:10 left.

The Bruins went ahead 2-0 on Krejci's shot from the high slot that was initially blocked but trickled under Bobrovsky's pads at 3:14 of the second.

Pastrnak's power-play goal stretched Boston's lead to 3-0. Brad Marchand passed from the left circle to Pastrnak on the right side of the crease for an easy tap-in at 7:30 of the second. Pastrnak has scored seven goals over the last 11 games.

Pastrnak was awarded a penalty shot at 13:31 of the third when Aaron Ekblad was called for hooking, but his attempt was blocked by Bobrovsky.

DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead after he got a loose puck in the slot and fired it over Bobrovsky at 14:41 of the first.

NOTES: Marchand leads the Bruins with 49 points - 18 goals and 31 assists. ... Bruins F Brett Ritchie was scratched. ... Panthers C Dominic Toninato was a healthy scratch. ... In the teams' last meeting, Nov. 12 at Boston, the Panthers recorded the first four-goal comeback in franchise history, with all four goals coming in the third period.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Panthers: Host the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

  • The Panthers have won the last two meetings between the teams, five of the last seven and six of the last nine. This comes immediately after Boston had won 18 of 21 games against Florida, spanning the 2012-13 through 2016-17 seasons.
  • After losing in regulation only three times in their first 29 games (20-3-6), the Bruins have suffered four consecutive regulation defeats, scoring one or two goals in each game. Boston has not gone five straight games without a point since March 2016.
  • Saturday's game will be the seventh of nine consecutive home games for the Panthers. They started the homestand 3-1-0, but dropped the last two games in regulation, scoring a total of two goals. Since November 23, Florida is 3-6-0, including 0-5-0 in games decided by one or two goals.
  • Brad Marchand has gone eight straight games without a goal for the first time since March 2016, when he also had an eight-game drought — one that included the Bruins' last five-game regulation losing streak. Marchand does have four assists on the Bruins' six goals in the last three games.
  • Over the last two seasons, Jonathan Huberdeau has three goals and 11 points in five games versus Boston; this is the most points by any Bruins opponent in that span. Prior to 2018-19, Huberdeau had seven points in 20 career games against Boston.

