Vancouver
Canucks Canucks 12-9-4
1
November 25, 2019 - Final
Philadelphia
Flyers Flyers 12-7-5
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Canucks 1 0 0 1
Flyers 0 1 1 2
Goals
Couturier PHI
1
Assists
Couturier PHI
1
Saves
Demko VAN
32

Voracek scores in 3rd to lift Flyers over Canucks 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The best offense for the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night turned out to be a great defense that played keep-away from the Vancouver Canucks.

Philadelphia dominated the final 40 minutes, leading to Jakub Voracek's goal midway through the third period for a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

The Flyers outshot the Canucks 34-17, including a 26-8 edge in the final two periods of the game.

''We established a good forecheck, was on the right side of pucks and created a lot of turnovers,'' said Flyers forward Sean Couturier, who had a goal and an assist. ''I think we caught them a few times on long shifts by doing the right things, playing on the right side of the puck. Maybe we could finish a little more, but I thought it was a good effort.''

The Canucks were not able to get much room in the offensive end. It took a great effort by goaltender Thatcher Demko (32 saves) to stay in the game.

''I think sometimes games go that way,'' Demko said. ''We were close there. That's a positive. We didn't have our best and we were still in the game.''

Voracek one-timed Justin Braun's pass off the right post and past Demko. Voracek got his sixth of the season and second in two games since being paired with Couturier.

''We had a strong second period and we've had so many games go overtime at home,'' Voracek said. ''I'm just happy that we were able to close it out.''

Couturier scored his seventh goal for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart stopped 16 shots.

J.T. Miller put Vancouver ahead with his 10th goal midway through the first period, but Demko couldn't make it stand.

Miller took advantage of a turnover deep in the Flyers zone by whipping a wrist shot that beat Hart to the stick side.

The Flyers countered 5:54 into the second when Voracek corralled a loose puck in Vancouver's zone and sent it over to Couturier.

Vancouver didn't get many scoring chances in the final two periods, but Hart made a pad save on Josh Leivo with 17.4 seconds left in the third.

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Gostisbehere has been one of Philadelphia's most heralded defensemen over the past few years, but currently stands at a minus-5 for the season and hasn't recorded a goal since Oct. 26. ... The Flyers picked up a point in their ninth consecutive home game, going 5-0-4 in the stretch. It's the team's longest point streak at home since going 10-0-0 from Nov. 9, 2013 until Jan. 8, 2014.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers
@
  • The Canucks beat the Capitals, 2-1, in a shootout in Washington on Saturday. This will be game four of a season-long six-game road trip for the Canucks. Vancouver won't play a home game again until next month (December 1 vs. Edmonton), a full two weeks between home games
  • Among players currently 20 years old or younger, defenseman Quinn Hughes is tied for the NHL lead with 16 assists (Andrei Svechnikov, Car), and teammate Elias Pettersson is right behind with 15 (tied with Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin).
  • These teams have alternated wins and losses in each of their last six meetings, including a 3-2 shootout win by the Canucks in Vancouver on October 12. In the previous five games, the Canucks had scored five goals in each of their two wins and a combined four goals in the three losses.
  • The Flyers lost to the Flames, 3-2, in a shootout at home on Saturday. They've lost only once in regulation at home this season (October 19 vs. Dallas, 4-1). They are one of just three NHL teams with 0 or 1 regulation loss at home this season (Boston 9-0-4 and Minnesota 5-1-2).
  • Jakub Voracek scored his 200th career NHL goal in the Flyers last game (versus Calgary on Saturday), joining teammates Claude Giroux (243 goals) and James van Riemsdyk (232 goals) in the 200-goal club. It was Voracek's first goal of the month, after going goalless in the first 11 games of November.

