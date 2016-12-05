Philadelphia
Flyers Flyers 17-10-5
1
December 14, 2019 - Final
Minnesota
Wild Wild 16-12-5
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Flyers 1 0 0 1
Wild 2 1 1 4
Goals
Staal MIN
2
Assists
Brodin MIN
2
Saves
Hart PHI
24

Flyers lose 2 more players, fall 4-1 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Coming off an emotional announcement a day earlier, things didn’t get any easier for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Already down their top two scorers, Philadelphia lost two centers early. And it was playing one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

Eric Staal scored twice and the Minnesota Wild continued to dominate on home ice, beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday.

Zach Parise and Carson Soucy also scored for Minnesota, which is 9-0-3 in its past 12 games at Xcel Energy Center. Only Boston (17) and the New York Islanders (currently at 13) have longer home point streaks this season.

The Wild were 16-18-7 at home last season.

“Every year this team’s been in the league they’ve had one of the best home records in the league. We had one really bad year and now that we’re back on track is more of what was normal than what was abnormal,” coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Near the bottom of the league after winning just six of their first 18 games, the Wild are 10-1-4 in their last 15.

“I think everyone’s just buying in. We feel comfortable now,” defenseman Ryan Suter said. “The new guys, usually it takes a few games, 20 games or so, to get used to the system and get used to playing with each other.”

James van Riemsdyk scored and Carter Hart made 24 saves for Philadelphia. The Flyers have dropped three of four after winning five straight and lost back-to-back games for the first time since Oct. 27-29.

This was Philadelphia's first game since it was announced that Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. Lindblom’s jersey hung in his stall before the game. Before the game, many players talked about winning for their teammate.

Tied with Travis Konecny with a team-best 11 goals, Lindblom is expected to miss the rest of the season. Konecny missed his second straight game with a concussion.

The Philadelphia bench was thinner in the final two periods after centers Scott Laughton and Tyler Pitlick left. No updates were available for either player; however, coach Alain Vigneault expects some call-ups from Lehigh Valley of the AHL in time for Sunday’s game in Winnipeg.

"The only thing we can do is what's in our control, prepare those guys, whoever's coming," defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. “We need two points bad.”

Vigneault wants more from his top players.

“We just had a few plays right there that we needed to execute. A lot of those players it was our most skilled players. They need to find a way to come through for us,” he said.

Minnesota’s did.

Down 1-0 after van Riemsdyk’s early goal, Parise scored on a redirect and Staal found the net on a rebound less than two minutes apart before the midway point of the period for a 2-1 Wild lead.

Staal’s second-period goal came from the left circle and squeezed through traffic before trickling past Hart.

Staal, who leads Minnesota with 26 points and is sitting on 999 career points, has three goals and an assist in his past two games.

Banged up a bit early, Staal had two assists in the team’s first eight games.

“I've never made any excuses,” he said. “I knew I needed to be better as a whole and I felt like as a group we also collectively dug in and everyone committed to getting this ship back in the right direction.”

NOTES: Stalock finished with 17 saves. ... Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek left the game in the second period, but he has not been ruled out for Sunday. ... G Devan Dubnyk, out since Nov. 16 as his wife deals with a medical situation, took part in the morning skate and is expected to be on Minnesota’s upcoming three-game trip. C Mikko Koivu (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (hand) are also going on the trip. Both were injured Dec. 3. ... This was the first of five games in eight days - and six in 10 - for the Flyers. Philadelphia played once in the previous six days.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Winnipeg on Sunday.

Wild: At Chicago on Sunday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild
@
  • After Minnesota shut out Philadelphia in both games between the clubs in 2017-18, the Flyers scored 12 goals in sweeping last season's two meetings. Philly is 7-2-0 versus Minnesota since December 2014 and 4-1-0 in its last five road games versus the Wild.
  • In their last six games, the Flyers have been held to one goal twice (losses to Arizona and Colorado) and scored four or more goals in each of the other games (4-0-0). The Flyers' power play has gone 0-for-13 in the team's last five contests.
  • With a 9-1-4 record since November 14, the Wild have the NHL's most points (22) and highest points percentage (.786). Minnesota has put in 3.57 goals per game over that stretch (50 goals in 14 games), third most in the league, with four players recording 10 or more points.
  • James van Riemsdyk had five goals in Philly's two games against Minnesota in 2018-19; he entered the season with one goal in 12 career games versus the Wild. Van Riemsdyk had 15 goals on the road last season but has lit the lamp only once in 15 road contests in 2019-20.
  • Eric Staal is three points away from 1000 for his career. He looks to become the fourth player who made his debut in 2003-04 or later to reach the 1000-point mark, joining Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message