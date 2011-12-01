Ottawa
Senators Senators 11-12-1
0
November 25, 2019 - Final
Columbus
Blue Jackets Blue Jackets 10-9-4
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Senators 0 0 0 0
Blue Jackets 0 0 1 1
Goals
Bjorkstrand CLS
1
Assists
Werenski CLS
1
Saves
Korpisalo CLS
25

Bjorkstrand lifts Blue Jackets to 1-0 win over Senators

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Once the Columbus Blue Jackets finally broke through for a goal, they made sure not to waste it.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 21 seconds into the third period and Joonas Korpisalo earned his second career shutout, lifting Columbus to a 1-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

The win was the fourth in five games for the Blue Jackets (10-9-4) and it marked their fourth straight at home over Ottawa.

Korpisalo stopped 25 shots in his 10th victory. Craig Anderson made 18 saves for the Senators (11-12-1), who had won four in a row.

''We got some chances before (the goal), stayed patient and finally got the goal there. That was huge,'' Korpisalo said. ''I think we played really good after that.''

It was nearly three minutes into the game before Columbus took a shot, and the Blue Jackets put just eight pucks on net through 30 minutes of play.

They finally found their stride at the start of the third period when Zach Werenski threw the puck toward the net from the blue line and it was tipped in by Bjorkstrand for his sixth goal of the season, extending his point streak to four games.

''They seemed to do a good job of making it hard for us,'' Bjorkstrand said. ''It was kind of both ways today. Just one of those games ... where one goal makes the difference.''

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella thought it was Bjorkstrand who made the difference.

''I said to him on the bench, if there's someone who deserves that goal, it's you,'' Tortorella said. ''I thought he was playing really well. He's been really consistent. He's turning into that guy. That's what we expect out of him now - how hard he is on the puck, how hard he is in that area, and the puck follows him around.''

Werenski's assist pushed his point streak to seven games, and Boone Jenner's assist was the 100th of his career.

Ottawa's best scoring chance came when Connor Brown got a 1-on-1 with Korpisalo at 8:36 of the third, but couldn't beat him.

''There wasn't much out there for either team,'' Senators coach D.J. Smith said. ''We made a few too many mistakes with the puck tonight - some young mistakes. The effort was there. They stayed with it a little bit longer than we did, got us on an icing and then scored off the faceoff.''

NOTES: Ottawa's Mikkel Boedker played for the first time after being a healthy scratch in nine straight games dating back to Nov. 5. ... Anthony Duclair played his first game in Columbus after being traded last February. ... The Blue Jackets have scored first in eight consecutive games. ... Ottawa went 0 for 3 with the man advantage and remains last in the NHL with eight power-play goals in 83 chances.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets
@
  • The Blue Jackets won all three games against the Senators last season, outscoring them by a combined 10 goals (15-5). The teams combined to go 0-for-13 on the power play, but the Blue Jackets had nearly 30 more shots on goal than the Senators (105-76).
  • The Senators have won five of their last six games, killing off 17 of their opponents' 18 power-play opportunities. Ottawa ranks fifth in the NHL in penalty-kill percentage since November 5 at 89.7 percent after killing off just 78.9 percent in its first 13 games.
  • Columbus had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg. The Jets scored the game-winning goal with 1:54 remaining, the 12th goal allowed by the Blue Jackets in the last two minutes of any period, tied for fifth most in the NHL.
  • Thomas Chabot scored a goal and added an assist against the Rangers on Friday, just his second game with multiple points this season. Chabot's goal was only the fifth goal by a Senators defenseman, fewest in the league.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the opening goal on the power play against the Jets, his first power-play goal of the season and his seventh point in his last four games. Last season, Dubois tallied seven points (4g, 3a) in three games against the Senators.

