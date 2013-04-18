Toronto
December 14, 2019 - Final
Edmonton
Oilers Oilers 18-13-4
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Maple Leafs 1 1 2 4
Oilers 0 0 1 1
Goals
Kerfoot TOR
1
Assists
Engvall TOR
2
Saves
Andersen TOR
36

Maple Leafs cruise to 4-1 victory over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) Frederik Andersen made 36 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs powered their way to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which has won three of its past four games.

''We wanted to finish the road trip off the right way,'' Andersen he said. ''I thought we answered really well. The way we played in the third was really good and it was awesome to see, I didn't think we gave them too much, except on the power play maybe. Overall it was a good game.''

Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe credited the role players on his team for their efforts on the night.

''They were great, they skated, they worked, they made plays, they attacked the net,'' Keefe said. ''There was a lot of really good things they were doing. They were feeling it today and it's a good sign for our team.''

Alex Chiasson scored for the Oilers, who have lost four in a row.

''I liked our effort. Our compete was there. Our energy was there. We just couldn't find a way to get any back,'' Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. ''Losing four in a row is not good enough. We've got to find a way to put some wins together here and it starts on the road.''

Toronto started the scoring 4:38 into the opening period as Pierre Engvall made a nice feed through traffic from behind the net to Kerfoot, who blasted a shot up high past Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, who was playing without his stick.

Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie left the game later in the period after blocking a shot and did not return.

Toronto took a 2-0 lead 5:27 into the second period. After getting a pair of big rebounds in front of the Edmonton goal, Mikheyev slammed home his fifth of the season into an empty net.

The Oilers got on the board 6:08 into the third period on the power play as Chiasson was sent in alone and was able to just sneak a backhand past Andersen.

The Maple Leafs restored their lead with six minutes to play as Dmytro Timashov sprung Gauthier and he was able to wire a shot into the top corner.

Toronto put the game away with an empty-net power-play goal from Marner, his sixth of the season.

NOTES: Gauthier returned to the lineup after being scratched the previous four games. ... Leafs forward Trevor Moore was expected to make a return but remained out, missing his 13th game with a shoulder injury. Also out for Toronto was Andreas Johnsson (leg). Out for Edmonton was defenseman Matt Benning (concussion).

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At Dallas at Monday night.

---

More AP NHL:

https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS

NHL GAME BULLETS
Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers
@
  • The Maple Leafs continued their mastery of the Oilers with a pair of victories last season, extending their winning streak against Edmonton to six games. Toronto has outscored the Oilers 23-12 in that six-game streak while going 6-for-16 on the power play. The Leafs are 13-2-0 in the past 15 matchups.
  • Edmonton allowed two late third-period goals in a 6-5 loss at Minnesota on Thursday, its third straight defeat. Since averaging 4.2 goals during a season-opening 5-0-0 start at home, the Oilers are 3-5-3 in their last 11 on home ice while scoring 2.8 per game.
  • Toronto fell to 2-1-0 on its four-game road trip with a 4-2 loss at Calgary on Thursday. It was the Leafs' fourth defeat in seven games under Sheldon Keefe after a 3-0-0 start under their new coach. Toronto suffered its first regulation loss this season (11-1-2) when leading after two periods.
  • Frederik Andersen is 11-0-1 with a 2.16 GAA in 12 career starts against the Oilers. He's won all five starts at Edmonton with a 2.60 GAA. Andersen's .958 winning percentage against the Oilers is the league's best among active goalies (minimum 10 starts).
  • Connor McDavid has four goals and six assists while recording at least one point all four home games against Toronto. McDavid has 57 points this season, the most through 34 games since Sidney Crosby also had 57 points in his 2010-11.

