Chicago
Blackhawks Blackhawks 12-15-6
3
December 14, 2019 - Final
St. Louis
Blues Blues 20-8-6
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Blackhawks 0 1 2 3
Blues 0 0 4 4
Goals
Bozak STL
2
Assists
Thomas STL
3
Saves
Crawford CHI
34

De la Rose, Faulk rally Blues to 4-3 win over Blackhawks

ST. LOUIS (AP) Jacob de la Rose reached deep into his bag of tricks to help the St. Louis Blues get a big comeback win from three goals down.

Justin Faulk capped a four-goal, third-period rally with a late tally as the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Acquired from Detroit in early November, de la Rose keyed a four-goal third period rally with a wicked backhand to tie the scoret 3-3.

''That's the secret weapon in my tool box,'' he joked.

Faulk followed de la Rose's first goal as a member of the Blues with a blast off the post with 2:26 left in regulation to cap the comeback. St. Louis won in regulation after trailing by three goals in the third period for the first time in franchise history.

Tyler Bozak scored twice for the Blues, who won their second in a row.

Brandon Saad tallied twice for the Blackhawks, who have dropped four straight.

Patrick Kane put Chicago up 3-0 with his 15th goal of the season with 15:44 left in regulation.

Bozak began the comeback just 24 seconds later.

''I think we knew we were playing pretty well, creating a lot of opportunities,'' Bozak said. ''I don't think we ever had any doubt. We felt if we got one, maybe we could get another one and keep piling them on.''

St. Louis scored four times in a span of 12:54 to erase the deficit.

Bozak chopped the deficit to one with his fifth goal of the season with 6:52 left.

De la Rose then tied it 12 seconds later.

''I didn't really have time to put it to my forehand,'' de la Rose said.

De la Rose was acquired on Nov. 6 in exchange for Robby Fabbri. He was making his 15th appearance with the Blues and picked a perfect time for his first goal in a St. Louis uniform.

Faulk followed de la Rose's tally with the game-winner.

''It was nice to see us keep pushing,'' Faulk said. ''That first one gave us some momentum and we went on from there. We were able to stick with it. It doesn't go like that all the time - but we'll take it.''

Jordan Binnington made 19 saves to improve to 15-6-4.

Saad scored the game's first goal just 19 seconds into the second period. He added another 30 seconds into the third period for a 2-0 cushion.

Corey Crawford made 34 saves for Chicago, which was 10-0-3 when leading after the second period.

''We've got to be better in that situation,'' Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook said.

Jonathan Toews, who had two assists for the Blackhawks, added: ''It hurts. We kept them off the scoresheet for the first couple periods. It (is terrible) to blow that one.''

NOTES: Kane has 63 points in 64 games against St. Louis, his highest total against any NHL team. ... St. Louis public address announcer Tom Calhoun worked his 1,500th successive game on Saturday. The streak began on Jan. 4, 1987. ... The Blackhawks had a string of five successive games with a power-play goal snapped. ... Bozak skated in his 700th contest. ... St. Louis LW Alexander Steen returned to the lineup after missing the previous 16 games with a high ankle sprain. He had one shot in 15:13.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Minnesota on Sunday to begin a two-game homestand.

Blues: Play host to Colorado on Monday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
@
  • The Blues defeated the Blackhawks in Chicago by a 4-0 score on December 2; St. Louis has not won consecutive regular-season games over the Hawks in regulation since April 2015. In the last seven meetings between the teams, the St. Louis power play is 8-for-22 while Chicago's is 2-for-15.
  • The Blackhawks have allowed 10 goals in their last two games, dropping 5-1 and 5-2 decisions at Vegas and Arizona, respectively. Since November 29, Chicago has surrendered 4.13 goals per game (33 in eight games), second most in the NHL over that span (Detroit — 4.50).
  • The Blues snapped a three-game losing streak (0-3-0) with Thursday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights. Each of St. Louis' last seven games and 11 of the last 13 have been decided by more than one goal; through November 15, the Blues had played 13 one goal-games, tied for the most in the league.
  • Patrick Kane was held without a point over the Blackhawks' last two games; the team has not won a game in 2019-20 in which Kane has been held off the scoresheet (0-6-2). Chicago is 12-8-4 when Kane records a point and 6-2-0 when he picks up multiple points.
  • Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Brayden Schenn has recorded points in 10 of 12 games versus Chicago, notching six goals and 13 points. Over the last two seasons, Schenn has only three goals and is minus-8 in 18 December games.

