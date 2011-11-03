New York
Islanders Islanders 16-4-2
0
November 25, 2019 - Final
Anaheim
Ducks Ducks 11-11-3
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Islanders 0 0 0 0
Ducks 0 1 2 3
Goals
Getzlaf ANH
1
Assists
Getzlaf ANH
1
Saves
Gibson ANH
26

Ducks win 3-0 to stop Islanders’ 17-game point streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) The Anaheim Ducks responded to a challenge from their captain Monday night, ending their own losing ways while also halting the New York Islanders’ franchise-best 17-game point streak.

One game after chastising the team for a lack of physicality, Ryan Getzlaf led by example. He had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson made 26 saves as the Ducks defeated the Islanders 3-0 to end their three-game slide and a five-game skid at home.

Playing physical again was a topic at the morning skate.

“That’s definitely the response we wanted,” Getzlaf said. “Obviously we talked a little bit as a group and some things were said, and necessary to kind of respond as a group. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”

The Islanders went 15-0-2 during the longest point streak in team history, which started with an Oct. 12 victory over Florida. They hadn’t lost in regulation since the day before that against Carolina, but had gone into overtime in each of their past four games before facing Anaheim. They lost in OT against San Jose on Saturday.

“Guys have committed a lot over a long time and we’ve won in different ways,” coach Barry Trotz said. “It’s just reality. We didn’t play well enough to deserve to win. I think our guys are good enough pros to understand that. I’m not gonna kick cans or anything like that.”

The Islanders had a 16-5 advantage in shots during the first period and a 26-23 edge in the game, but couldn’t find a way to beat Gibson, who earned his first shutout of the season.

After withstanding New York’s best push in the opening period, the Ducks were able to do enough over the next 40 minutes to get only their second victory since Nov. 3.

Anaheim put the game away late in the third when Cam Fowler and Ondrej Kase scored just more than a minute apart.

“They were the hottest team in the league, so it was an easy game to get up for,” Fowler said.

The Ducks broke through in a scoreless game at 10:28 of the first when Getzlaf got his stick on a rebound after Rickard Rakell’s shot from the blue line. In an attempt to clear the puck from in front, Islanders forward Jordan Eberle redirected it into his own net.

Getzlaf, whose sharp criticism of the team came after a 6-2 loss Saturday at Tampa Bay, scored his ninth of the season and extended his point streak to five games.

“(Getzlaf) is our leader and we understand that sometimes we need a kick in the butt,” Fowler said. “He’s a guy that can provide that, but on any given night you know he’s going to come out and compete. He’s certainly a guy that we look to when times get a little bit tough, and he was fantastic for us tonight.”

Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss made 20 saves. He was 8-0-0 during the point streak with 233 saves.

Greiss kept New York in the game until the 13:13 mark of the third period when Fowler took a pass from Getzlaf, who was next to the Islanders net, and scored his fifth of the season.

Kase added his third at 13:24 to put the game away, with Fowler getting an assist.

“That one stinks,” Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier said. “We felt like we came (at them) hard in the first. They came out hard in the second. We didn’t really maintain that compete level we had in the first. Having points for such a long time, this one kind of stinks.”

NOTES: Gibson took a puck to the upper body off a shot from Ryan Pulock and while lying on his side ailing in front of the net, reached up with his glove to stop a shot from Adam Pelech. Gibson stayed in the game. … The Ducks’ Jakob Silfverberg took his 1,151st shot, moving into fifth place on the team’s career list. … Greiss had a 1.96 goals-against average during New York’s point streak, but he’s given up three goals in each of his last three games.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Ducks: Make a one-game trip to face the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks
@
  • The Ducks have won three of the four meetings with the Islanders since the start of the 2017-18 season, but New York blanked Anaheim, 3-0, in the teams' final meeting last season. The Ducks have taken points in nine of the last 10 home meetings with the Islanders (6-1-3), including regulation wins in each of the last two.
  • The Islanders extended their point streak to 17 games (15-0-2) with a 2-1 overtime loss in San Jose on Saturday despite going 0-for-6 on the power-play. New York has taken points in 18 straight games just once in franchise history — from March to October 1980 — but has never done so within a single season.
  • Anaheim lost to Tampa Bay, 6-2, for its third straight loss and eighth in nine games (1-5-3). The Ducks have allowed five or more goals in each of their last three games. They have only allowed five-plus in four straight once in franchise history — from December 19-27, 1995.
  • Casey Cizikas scored the Islanders' lone goal in Saturday's loss, his fourth of the season and sixth point in his last eight games. The veteran forward had just one point (an assist) in his first eight games this season.
  • Rickard Rakell lit the lamp on Saturday in Tampa, extending his point streak to five games, one shy of his career long (last set February 25-March 9, 2018). Rakell has notched a point in seven of his nine career games against New York, but was held without a point in the Islanders' shutout win last meeting.

