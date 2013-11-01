San Jose
Sharks Sharks 13-11-1
4
November 25, 2019 - Final
Los Angeles
Kings Kings 9-13-2
3
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Sharks 1 2 0 1 4
Kings 0 1 2 0 3
Goals
Meier SJ
2
Assists
Iafallo LA
2
Saves
Jones SJ
33

Marleau scores in OT, surging Sharks top Kings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) Patrick Marleau has played more games against the Los Angeles Kings than any other team in his 22 NHL seasons, and the San Jose forward still delights in finding new ways to frustrate them.

Marleau scored at 2:35 of overtime to give the surging Sharks a 4-3 win over the Kings on Monday night.

Timo Meier scored twice and Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have won three in a row in overtime. Labanc added two assists, and Martin Jones made 33 saves.

Marleau scored when Jonathan Quick tried to knock away a deflected shot by Kevin Labanc, only to send it to the veteran forward for a shot into an open net. It was Marleau's 99th game-winning goal for San Jose, which propelled the Sharks to their ninth victory in 10 games.

It also was Marleau's 556th career goal, tying Johnny Bucyk for 27th place.

''Any game-winner is special, but yeah,'' Marleau said when asked if scoring to beat the Kings carried extra weight. ''You know these guys were battling. These are points that we need to keep moving up.''

The Sharks started the season 4-10-1 but have climbed back to where they expected to be. However, they were upset with having to play extra hockey after failing to hold onto a 3-0 lead.

Anze Kopitar tied the game 3-all at 12:52 of the third period on the rebound of Alex Iafallo's shot. Adrian Kempe started the Kings' rally by scoring at 18:59 of the second, and Dustin Brown made it 3-2 at 8:31 of the third.

''It wasn't our best last period,'' Meier said. ''I think we could have managed the score better. I thought we played real well the first 40 minutes. Yeah, we gave `em too much in the third, but credit to the guys, we found a way to get another two points. I think we could have done it over 60 minutes, but we found a way.''

Kings defenseman Alec Martinez was taken to the hospital after he was cut on the right arm by a skate in the third period, a team spokesman said.

Martinez made a headfirst dive to bat away a loose puck and was cut just above the glove by the skate of Melker Karlsson when the Sharks forward lost his balance.

''It's obviously not a good situation, but that's all I can really give you right now,'' Kings coach Todd McLellan said. ''If I had any more, I'd share it with you.''

Karlsson put the Sharks ahead 5:53 into the first with his third goal.

Logan Couture had the primary assist, his eighth assist and 11th point during a seven-game streak.

Meier extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:19 of the second when the Sharks caught the Kings on an odd-man rush, and he made it 3-0 at 8:45 when he scored into an open net off Brendan Dillon's pass to the far post.

Quick stopped 21 shots for the Kings, who have lost three of four.

NOTES: Sharks C Tomas Hertl missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury. . Labanc has two goals and four assists in his past five games. . Karlsson got his fourth multi-point game of the season. . The Kings are 1-11-0 when allowing the first goal.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Kings: Host the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings
@
  • The Sharks and Kings split their four meetings last season, with the Sharks taking points in each of the first three before falling, 4-2, in Los Angeles on March 21. The Sharks have won 10 of their 12 trips to Los Angeles since the start of the 2015-16 season, including all three games in the 2016 First Round playoff series.
  • San Jose defeated the Islanders, 2-1, on Saturday for its eighth win in nine games after dropping seven of its previous eight. The Sharks killed all six New York power plays in the win, their seventh time allowing four-plus power plays but no extra-man goals; that's tied with the Golden Knights and Oilers for most in the NHL.
  • Los Angeles fell to Arizona, 3-2, on Saturday despite outshooting the Coyotes, 45-19. That's the Kings' largest shots on goal advantage in a loss since December 12, 2014, when they outshot the Canadiens, 46-20, in a 6-2 loss.
  • Logan Couture scored the overtime game-winner, his second straight game with a game-winning goal. Couture has 14 points (4g, 10a) in his last eight games since tallying four points against the Wild on November 7; he had 10 points (g, 9a) in his first 16 games this season.
  • Patrick Marleau will play his 113th regular-season game against the Kings, tying his own active-player record against a single opponent (113 games vs. Ducks). He has 91 career points (41g, 50a) against the Kings, tied with Alex Ovechkin (vs. Hurricanes and vs. Jets) for the third most by any active skater against one opponent; only Sidney Crosby (113 vs. Islanders; 102 vs. Flyers) has more.

