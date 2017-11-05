Philadelphia
Flyers Flyers 17-11-5
3
December 15, 2019 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 20-11-2
7
Final
1 2 3 T
Flyers 0 2 1 3
Jets 2 4 1 7
Goals
Niskanen PHI
1
Assists
Pionk WPG
3
Saves
Hellebuyck WPG
29

Wheeler, Scheifele help Jets beat Flyers 7-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had a power-play goal and added two assists in the Winnipeg Jets' 7-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday,

Nikolaj Ehlers, Luca Sbisa, Logan Shaw, Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to help the Jets improve to 20-11-2.

Matt Niskanen, James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Philadelphia. Brian Elliott allowed six goals on 17 shots in the first two periods, and Carter Hart made six stops in relief in the third.

The Jets scored twice on a five-minute power play midway through the second period after Philadelphia left winger Joel Farabee crashed into Mathieu Perreault long after the winger gave up the puck. Perreault stayed down on the ice for quite some time, then had to be helped off and went straight to the dressing room. He did not return.

Farabee was given a major for interference and a game misconduct. Ahead 2-1 at the time of the penalty, Winnipeg scored two goals during the major and a total of four in 4:17 span to take a 6-1 lead.

''We played hard tonight,'' Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. ''We were playing on back-to-back nights. We came to play. We had just made it a 2-1 game and to get a five-minute penalty with a lot of our penalty killers not being in our lineup tonight. So that it made it challenging against a power play that's got some big weapons.''

Wheeler scored his ninth goal of the season on the major power play, and Scheifele, who assisted on Wheeler's marker, then added another 2:41 later for his team-leading 15th. He extended his points streak to six games.

''You get a five-minute power play, you want to take advantage of it,'' Wheeler said. ''That's a big point in the game. They had just scored to make it 2-1, kind of riding some momentum, so that was a big moment in the game, had to take advantage of that. I thought we did enough good things, got rewarded.''

The Jets then scored two even-strength goals 16 seconds apart. Shaw scored his first of the season at 14:35, followed by Laine with his 10th of the season.

''That was a big moment in the game and the ref thought it was a five-minute penalty and they scored two goals,'' Flyers forward Kevin Hayes said. ''It was a big turning point in the game.''

NOTES: The Jets rebounded from a 5-2 loss at Detroit on Thursday night. They are 10-5-1 at home, going 8-1-1 in the last 10. ... The Flyers were 0-3 on a three-game trip, falling 4-1 at Minnesota on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

NHL GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • The Jets lost to the Red Wings, 5-2, in Detroit on Thursday after getting a 5-1 win over them at home on Tuesday. The loss was just their fourth in regulation since November 1 — their 13-4-2 record since then is tied for third best in the league.
  • Kyle Connor scored both of Winnipeg's goals against Detroit, extending his point streak to five games (3g, 5a during streak). He now has 13 goals this season — teammates Mark Scheifele (14) and Nikolaj Ehlers (also 13) make the Jets one of three teams with three 13-goal scorers (also Edmonton and Washington).
  • The losing team in this matchup has scored two or fewer goals in each of the last nine meetings — Philadelphia has gone 6-2-1 in those games. Winnipeg has won each of the last three at home.
  • The Jets are 12-2-2 in games decided by one goal this season, the second-best record in the league (Islanders, 10-1-2). The Flyers' 9-1-5 record in such games ranks sixth.

