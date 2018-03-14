Los Angeles
Kings Kings 14-18-3
4
December 15, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 9-23-3
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Kings 1 2 1 4
Red Wings 0 0 2 2
Goals
Kopitar LA
2
Assists
Iafallo LA
2
Saves
Comrie DET
28

Kopitar scores 2, Kings beat Red Wings 4-2

DETROIT (AP) Anze Kopitar passed Wayne Gretzky on the all-time scoring list -- for the Los Angeles Kings, that is.

Kopitar scored twice to help the Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Sunday night.

The goals gave Kopitar 919 career points, moving him past Gretzky and into fourth place on the franchise list.

''I mean, he probably got his points in 400 games, not the number it took me to do it, but when you are mentioned in the same sentence as Wayne, it's a pretty big deal,'' Kopitar said. ''Maybe I can brag about this one for just a little bit, because I'm not going to break any of his other records.''

Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Los Angeles, which has won three of its last four (3-0-1). Alex Iafallo had two assists and Jack Campbell, who is from Port Huron, Mich., stopped 22 shots.

''We got off to a good start. We checked really well and had a good structure for about two periods,'' said Kings coach Todd McLellan, a former Red Wings assistant coach. ''I thought we got away from it a little in the third period, and that's a lesson to learn. We haven't played a lot with a three or four-goal lead and we're still learning how to handle it.''

Defenseman Madison Bowey had a goal and an assist, and Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit. Eric Comrie finished with 28 saves.

''I thought we got out-competed, out-executed and outworked,'' Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. ''If you do those three things you have no chance.''

Carter gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with 7:45 left in the first period when he put in his own rebound from just below the left circle, after intercepting a pass by Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek. It was Carter's 10th goal.

Kopitar scored twice in the second period to make it 3-0. His attempted pass from the top of the left circle went in off the skate of Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson 40 seconds into the period and Kopitar cashed in on a rebound with 8:46 left in the middle period forhis 13th.

Toffoli scored 6:40 into the third period, getting his ninth, for a 4-0 lead. Toffoli has seven points (three goals and four assists) in his last four games.

Zadina thwarted Campbell's shutout attempt midway through the final period. It was his second goal of the season and second in three games. Bowey added his second goal with 2:23 left.

NOTE: It was Zadina's 10th game of the season. That means his three-year, entry-level contract begins this season. Zadina was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. ... Former Red Wings defenseman, Hall of Fame member and seven-time Norris Trophy winner Nicklas Lidstrom was in attendance on Sunday night. ... Both teams played on the road Saturday night. Los Angeles lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Boston on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

  • The Kings are 4-1-0 against the Red Wings since the start of the start of the 2017-18 season and 6-2-0 in eight meetings since the start of the 2016 calendar year. In those eight games, the Kings have scored three or four goals in all six wins a total of one goal in the two defeats.

