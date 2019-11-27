Boston
Bruins Bruins 17-3-5
2
November 27, 2019 - Final
Ottawa
Senators Senators 11-13-1
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Bruins 0 0 2 2
Senators 0 0 1 1
Goals
Chabot OTT
1
Assists
Tierney OTT
1
Saves
Rask BOS
33

Chara scores go-ahead goal, Bruins beat Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) Zdeno Chara made himself right at home - at the Ottawa Senators’ expense.

The 42-year-old former Ottawa star broke a tie midway through the third period in the Boston Bruins’ 2-1 victory over the Senators on Wednesday night.

Chara was given a standing ovation in the first period when the Senators congratulated the Boston captain for reaching 1,500 NHL games this month.

“It was something I didn’t expect, usually I get a little heads up before the game,” Chara said. “It’s such an overwhelming reaction. I only have great memories. The fans are so supportive of this team and this city and I made a lot of close friends that I’m still in touch with until today. I can’t thank them enough. Every time I played for this team they showed 100% support. They’re great fans.”

Brad Marchand also scored and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves. The Bruins have won five straight and 10 in a row against the Senators.

Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson stopped 19 shots. The Senators had won five in a row at home.

“I thought we worked really hard,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “We made a couple mistakes and they ended up in our net. Some real good players of theirs scored and we just haven’t found a way to score on our chances, but I don���t know if we can play much better through two periods.”

Marchand tied it at 5:15 of the third with his 18th goal and Chara gave the Bruins the lead at 8:45.

Chabot scored 41 seconds into the third.

Ottawa has lost back-to-back games after winning three straight.

“We had them,” Chabot said. “I think we played real well and halfway through the game they only had like six shots or whatever it was on net. It was a good game. Obviously, we made a little mistake on that second goal in our own zone and it ended up in our net. I think we still did a good job (Wednesday)."

NOTES: Boston was coming of an 8-1 victory in Montreal on Tuesday night. ... The Senators recalled goalie Marcus Hogberg from the AHL with Craig Anderson kept out of the lineup for precautionary reasons. ... Brendan Gaunce made his debut with the Bruins.

UP NEXT:

Bruins: Host New York Rangers on Friday.

Senators: At Minnesota on Friday night.

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators
@
  • Boston has won nine in a row against Ottawa. This is Boston's second-longest active win streak against an opponent (15 vs. Coyotes) and is Ottawa's longest active losing streak against any opponent.
  • Boston has won its last two road games by a combined score of 13-2, its first time outscoring opponents by at least 11 goals in a two-game span on the road since November 2011 (+13).
  • Ottawa has held three straight opponents to one or no goals, one of three teams to have done this in the NHL this season (Stars, Ducks). This is Ottawa's first time holding three straight opponents to one or no goals since April 2017.
  • David Pastrnak had his second hat trick of the season on Tuesday, and he's now the first player with at least 23 goals in his team's first 24 games since Simon Gagne did so for the Flyers in 2005-06.
  • Though Ottawa was shut out in its last game, it still has 25 different players with at least a point this season, most in the NHL. Over Ottawa's last seven games (since November 13), the Sens' 95.2 penalty-kill percentage ranks second in the NHL (Lightning, 95.5).

