Vancouver
Canucks Canucks 12-10-4
6
November 27, 2019 - Final
Pittsburgh
Penguins Penguins 14-7-4
8
Final
1 2 3 T
Canucks 1 3 2 6
Penguins 2 0 6 8
Goals
Guentzel PIT
2
Assists
Rust PIT
3
Saves
Demko VAN
32

Penguins score 6 times in 3rd, rally past Canucks 8-6

PITTSBURGH (AP) Penguins defenseman Kris Letang didn’t even see the puck go in. He just heard the roar of the crowd.

That was all he needed on a night when his team was in dreadful shape earlier in the third period.

Letang capped a wild comeback, scoring the deciding goal with 3:06 to play, and Pittsburgh rallied with six goals in the third to beat the Vancouver Canucks 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Letang's slap shot from the right circle beat Thatcher Demko to the glove side, completing Pittsburgh's comeback from a 6-3 deficit.

“I was shooting next to a guy, so I couldn’t see behind him,” Letang said. “I just kind of reacted with the crowd.”

Evgeni Malkin scored twice and had three assists, and Jake Guentzel had two goals and two assists. Guentzel, on a three-game scoring streak, has 14 goals this season and six goals and 11 points on a six-game point streak.

Malkin tied a single-game career high, scoring five points for the first time since March 20, 2012, against Winnipeg. He has four goals and 13 points in eight games without Sidney Crosby, who is recovering from core muscle surgery.

“Confidence is huge right now,” Malkin said. “We have a couple bad injuries now and I understand it’s my time. I’m just enjoying every day. I’m trying to do my best.”

Bryan Rust also tied a single-game career high with a power-play goal and three assists, while Dominik Kahun and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Pittsburgh, which extended its point streak to seven games. The Penguins have points in 12 of their last 14 games.

Tristan Jarry stopped six shots in relief of Matt Murray, who started and made 10 saves in two periods.

“We love the resilience that this group shows,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s just a never-say-die attitude regardless of the score or challenge in front of us.”

Elias Pettersson scored his 11th of the season and his fifth goal in eight games for Vancouver. He has seven goals and 25 points in his last 19 games. J.T Miller and Adam Gaudette each had two goals and Jake Virtanen scored his seventh for the Canucks, who have three wins in their last 12 games. Demko made 32 saves.

“It’s unfortunate,” Canucks coach Travis Green said. “This could’ve been one of our best wins of the year and it turns into a loss that hurts. That really stings.”

The Canucks trailed 2-0 through the first 15 minutes but scored four goals on 14 shots to jump ahead 4-2 after two periods. Pittsburgh trailed 6-3 in the third period but rallied with three goals in 4:14 to tie the game.

Miller scored a power-play goal and Gaudette got his second of the game 35 seconds later to give Vancouver a 6-3 lead. Miller, on a four-game point streak, has eight goals and 18 points in his last 18 games.

But Kahun responded with his seventh of the season and Malkin brought Pittsburgh within one with a power-play goal. Aston-Reese tied the game at 10:30 of the third period.

Pittsburgh jumped on Vancouver with an early 12-0 advantage in shots and the first two goals. The Canucks were held without a shot for the first 13:50.

Guentzel opened the scoring for Pittsburgh at 2:29 of the first period. He has goals in seven of his last eight home games, which includes a career-best six-game home goal-scoring streak. Rust made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 12:53 of the first.

The Canucks scored the next four goals, including three in the second period.

Pettersson tied the game for Vancouver at 7:17 of the second, and Virtanen and Gaudette scored goals 41 seconds apart in the final two minutes of the period, but the Canucks couldn’t hold the lead.

“We were kind of dominating the play most of the night,” Letang said. “Guys kept playing hard and knew we had a chance to come back.”

NOTES: Guentzel has at least one point in seven career games against the Canucks for eight goals and 13 points. He has points in 12 of 15 home games this season. ... Malkin has five goals and 18 points in his last 11 games. ... Penguins D John Marino continued a career-best six-game point streak. ... Vancouver D Quinn Hughes is second in NHL rookie scoring after finishing with three assists. ... Green announced Jacob Markstrom as the starting goalie Wednesday morning, but Markstrom ended up sitting with an illness. ... Brandon Sutter (groin) missed his seventh game for the Canucks, while Jay Beagle (lower body) sat out his third straight.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Close a season-long six-game trip Saturday at Edmonton.

Penguins: Visit Columbus on Friday.

NHL GAME BULLETS
Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins
@
  • Vancouver leads the NHL with 27 power-play goals and 104 power-play chances. Pittsburgh has yielded only nine power-play goals — second fewest in the league behind San Jose (8) — and has been short-handed just 62 times — tied for third fewest.
  • The Canucks have a league-high 502 shots on goal on the road but have scored on just 36 of them for a 7.2 shooting percentage, fourth worst in the NHL. Their 308 shots at home are the second fewest in the league (Wild, 246) but they've scored on 40 of them — that 13.0 shooting percentage leads the NHL.
  • The Penguins' 15 first-period goals are tied with Winnipeg for the second fewest in the league (Calgary, 11), but Pittsburgh's combined 62 goals in the second and third periods are tied with Nashville for the second most (Florida, 64).
  • J.T. Miller scored his 10th goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 loss at Philadelphia, his 25th game in a Vancouver sweater. He's the fourth player in the last 20 years to reach 10 goals and 10 assists in their first 25 games as a Canuck, joining Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Radim Vrbata.
  • Jared McCann has a plus-10 rating this November, tied for third best in the NHL. His 11 points this month match the most he's ever had in a calendar month — he also had 11 in March of this year. The only Penguin with more points this month is Evgeni Malkin with 13.

