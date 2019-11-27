Edmonton
Oilers Oilers 16-8-3
1
November 27, 2019 - Final
Colorado
Avalanche Avalanche 14-8-2
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Oilers 1 0 0 1
Avalanche 0 1 3 4
Goals
Khaira EDM
1
Assists
Donskoi COL
2
Saves
Koskinen EDM
46

MacKinnon has goal, assist as Avalanche beat Oilers 4-1

DENVER (AP) Solid early play combined with one exceptional period carried the Colorado Avalanche past Edmonton.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist as part of Colorado's three-goal flurry early in the third, and the Avalanche went on to beat the Oilers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Nazem Kadri, Logan O'Connor and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche, who unleashed a season-high 50 shots on goal. The Oilers had 30 fewer shots, getting their lone goal from Jujhar Khaira.

''We found a way to get a spark in the third,'' Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. ''We played a real good period to win the game. We stuck with it. We didn't have a great start, but (were) able to stick with it and have faith to keep playing our game and execute the game plan, and to be able to create enough chances to win.''

The game was tied at 1 and Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen had frustrated Colorado's offense, turning away one shot after another, before the Avalanche finally broke through in the final period during a 2:32 span.

''It was just a great example of the team sticking with it,'' Nieto said. ''We weren't happy with the way we played against them in Edmonton (a 6-2 loss on Nov. 14), so to be able to win this one was big.''

At 3:05 of the third, Nieto scored off a cross-ice pass from MacKinnon to give the Avalanche their first lead. Just more than a minute later, Ian Cole wristed a shot that went in and out of Koskinen's glove, and MacKinnon swept into the crease to knock in the rebound.

O'Connor capped the surge at 5:37 with a backhand that beat Koskinen for his first NHL goal. Valeri Nichushkin set up O'Connor by digging out a loose puck from behind the net and passing it to him in front.

''Koski played an unbelievable game and held us in the whole way through and we let him down in the third period,'' Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse said. ''It's as simple as that. There's some points in the year you're going to be down a few guys on the bench and you've got to battle through that. We didn't tonight.''

The Avalanche couldn't score during a five-minute power play, including two minutes when they had a 5-on-3 advantage due to a tripping penalty on Leon Draisaitl before tying it 1-all on Kadri's goal at 10:50 of the second. Edmonton's Adam Larsson drew a five-minute major for elbowing T.J. Tynan in the head to set up the power play.

Kadri mounted a rush down center ice and wristed a shot from the middle of the right circle that the zoomed into the net under Koskinen's glove.

Khaira opened the scoring in the first period.

NOTES: Avalanche LW Andre Burakovsky didn't play in the third period after sustaining an upper-body injury earlier in the game. ... Mikko Rantanen is nearing a return from a lower-body injury that's sidelined him since late October. He is practicing without restrictions and could rejoin the Avalanche for their home game Saturday against Chicago. ... D Samuel Girard has appeared in 174 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak by an Avalanche player. ... Sam Gagner leads the Oilers with 41 career points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 48 career games against the Avalanche. ... Edmonton managed only two shots in the final period.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Avalanche: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday in the first of a home-and-home, back-to-back set.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
@
  • The Oilers improved to 3-1-0 on their current five-game road trip with a 4-3 shootout win over Arizona on Sunday. The last time they won at least four games of a 5+ game road trip was in December 2009, when they won the last five of a six-game trip.
  • Edmonton has already spent 48 days (and counting) in first place in the Pacific division this season — the Oilers spent just three days in first last season. The 48 days are already their third most in a season since 2000-01 (71 days in 2001-02, 64 days in 2016-17).
  • The last two meetings between these teams have seen the home team win 6-2, including a game in Edmonton on November 14. Before Colorado's 6-2 win in Denver on April 2, the Oilers had won four in a row at the Pepsi Center.
  • The Avalanche lost to the Maple Leafs, 5-3, in Toronto on Saturday. They allowed Toronto to go 1-for-2 on the power play, and have now allowed eight power-play goals in their last five games — four of those were by the Oilers on November 14. They had allowed just 10 PPG in their first 18 games.
  • Andre Burakovsky scored in the loss to Toronto, although that was his only point, ending his multi-point streak at four games. He now has 11 goals and 10 assists this season in 23 games — he finished last year with 12 goals and 13 assists in 76 games with Washington.

