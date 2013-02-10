New York
Islanders Islanders 16-5-2
1
November 27, 2019 - Final
Los Angeles
Kings Kings 10-13-2
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Islanders 1 0 0 1
Kings 1 1 2 4
Goals
Iafallo LA
1
Assists
Hutton LA
1
Saves
Varlamov NYI
26

Kings beat Islanders 4-1 behind 24 saves from surging Quick

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jonathan Quick seems to have figured things out in goal for the Los Angeles Kings.

The same seems to be true for the rapidly improving team in front of him, from the power play to the penalty-kill to the overall record for the Kings.

Quick stopped 24 shots, Dustin Brown and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and an assist, and the Kings beat the New York Islanders 4-1 Wednesday night.

Jeff Carter had a power-play goal and Matt Roy also scored to help the Kings win for the fifth time in eight games (5-2-1).

Quick has started each of those wins, and he has a 5-1-1 record with 2.00 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in his past seven appearances.

''He's like the penalty-kill, really,'' Kings coach Todd McLellan said. ''His numbers don't reflect how well he's played. A couple games early in the year got away from him, and if you start with numbers that aren't real good . it's hard to get them back. It takes a long time, but he's been tremendous over the last little bit.''

Derick Brassard scored for the Islanders, who went 0-2-1 on their three-game California road trip. Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves, his first regulation loss in 10 starts.

It was the second straight regulation loss for the Islanders after setting a franchise record by earning a point in 17 straight games. New York was 15-0-2 in that span before losing 3-0 at Anaheim on Monday night.

''You're going to go through some dry stretches where it's not going to come easy for the players individually or collectively. And right now it's not coming easy for us,'' Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. ''Teams are bearing down for us, you know. We're not sneaking up on anybody. It's a dry patch that you have to work through as a group and stay positive.''

Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead with 3:43 left in the second on Carter's first power-play goal of the season by tipping Michael Amadio's shot from the point over Varlamov.

It was the Kings' third power-play goal in four games. They had eight goals with the man-advantage in their first 21 games.

The Kings had dominated the second period with long stretches of sustained possession before Carter got his fourth game-winning goal, and they kept it up after that to improve to 6-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Roy made it 3-1 at 10:19 of the third on a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Blake Lizotte for his second of the season.

Iafallo added an empty-netter with 2:07 left to cap the scoring. He has four points in the past two games.

''I think in this league, if you get a lead in the third, you better hold onto it,'' Kings center Blake Lizotte said.

The Islanders went in front 1 -0 at 8:46 of the first when Brassard tipped Scott Mayfield's shot from the blue line and sent it bouncing under Quick.

The Kings took over the scoring after that as Brown tied it 1-1 at 9:46 by sneaking a sharp-angle shot from the left circle under the crossbar.

''It's an unfortunate bounce, that first goal, and then we were close at times and just unable to capitalize,'' Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock said.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched D Nick Leddy after he aggravated a previous injury against the Ducks on Monday, Trotz said. ... New York also scratched F Otto Koivula and F Ross Johnston. ... Kings F Trevor Lewis returned after missing eight games because of a lower-body injury. ... Kings D Alec Martinez was placed on injured reserve. Martinez had surgery to repair his right wrist after he was cut by a skate against San Jose on Monday.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

Kings: At San Jose on Friday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings
@
  • The Islanders fell to the Ducks, 3-0, in Anaheim on Monday, snapping their 17-game point streak, setting a new single-season franchise record (one shy of tying a franchise record for streaks spanning seasons). It was also the first time they've been shut out this season.
  • Defenseman Ryan Pulock shared the Isles team lead with four shots on goal against Anaheim. He now has at least four SOG in three of his last four games after failing to reach that mark in each of his first 18 games.
  • New York got a 7-2 win in its trip to Los Angeles last season. Prior to that, the Isles were just 1-7-0 in their last eight in LA, with the lone win coming in a shootout. They'd scored a combined nine goals in those eight games before the seven-goal outburst.
  • The Kings fell to the Sharks, 4-3, in overtime at home on Monday after rallying from a 3-0 deficit. It was the first time they've erased a three-goal deficit since March 13, 2018 against Arizona, a game they lost in a shootout. They haven't done so and won since December 18, 2014.
  • Anze Kopitar assisted on the Kings' second goal and scored their third against San Jose. He now has a goal in three straight games, his second three-game goal streak this month. He hasn't had a four-game streak since March 13-20, 2012.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message