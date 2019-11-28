New Jersey
Devils Devils 9-11-4
6
November 28, 2019 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 11-9-5
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Devils 2 2 2 6
Canadiens 1 2 1 4
Goals
Coleman NJ
2
Assists
Gusev NJ
3
Saves
Blackwood NJ
44

Devils sent slumping Canadiens to 6th straight loss

MONTREAL (AP) Carey Price repeatedly smashing his stick on the crossbar in frustration perfectly summed up the Montreal Canadiens’ struggles.

The Canadiens lost their sixth straight game in a mistake-filled 6-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Price broke his stick after New Jersey's fifth goal - Damon Severson's winner in the third period.

"We know how good he is, it's not his fault," teammate Brendan Gallagher said about Price. "That's on us. We make the mistakes. You can't give up these high-danger chances. Too many chances against. Until we correct it, we're going to continue having this feeling."

Blake Coleman had two goals and two assists for New Jersey, Travis Zajac, Miles Wood, Jesper Boqvist and Damon Severson also scored and Nikita Gusev had three assists for his first career multi-point game. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 44 shots to help New Jersey beat Montreal for the seventh straight game.

Four of New Jersey's goals came off odd-man rushes or breakaways.

"They were aggressive, they were pinching," Devils forward Taylor Hall said. "With their game lately, they were going to be a little overzealous to get in and pinch. If you can beat that fore-check, that pressure, there are going to be odd-man rushes."

Gallagher, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen scored for Montreal. The Canadiens are 0-4-2 on the skid that began Nov. 16 with an overtime loss to the Devils at Bell Centre. They have conceded at least four goals in five of their past six games.

"If I'm being honest, I don't feel for Carey Price because he's the best goaltender in the world," former teammate P.K. Subban said. "Is he going to bounce back? I can guarantee you he will. But he can't be the best goaltender every night."

Boqvist gave the Devils a 4-3 lead midway through the second period, beating Carey Price off a rebound.

Severson made it 5-3 at 8:21 of the third with a shot to the top corner on an odd-man rush. Price smashed his stick on the crossbar in frustration.

Lehkonen scored 16 later for Montreal, and Coleman added an empty-netter with 1:16 left.

NOTES: Subban played his seventh game against his former team. The defenseman got into a brief altercation with Gallagher in the third period, trading punches after the whistle. ... Montreal is 6-6-2 at home.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host New York Rangers on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • The Devils made it six consecutive wins over the Canadiens with a 4-3 overtime road victory on November 16. That is their second-longest active win streak against any opponent (Vancouver, 11). New Jersey has won three in a row in Montreal, with all three victories coming by one goal and the last two in overtime.
  • The Canadiens' season-high losing streak reached five games with an 8-1 loss to visiting Boston on Tuesday. Montreal has been outscored 25-12 during the skid and the 14 goals allowed in the past two games are tied for its most in any two-game span since yielding 15 on February 5-6, 1997.
  • Since their win at Montreal, the Devils have lost three of four following Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Minnesota. New Jersey has scored two goals or fewer in nine of its last 11 games and ranks 28th in the league with 2.31 goals in November.
  • Carey Price was pulled Tuesday after allowing five goals on 11 shots and is 0-3-1 with a 5.42 goals-against average in his past four starts. That goals-against average is the third-highest of his career in any four-start span and his worst since he had a 5.54 mark from January 18-25, 2014.
  • P.K. Subban has gone pointless in a career-high 11 consecutive games and his five points after 23 games is the lowest total of his career. He had nine points in 2010-11 and 2011-12. Subban, who spent his first seven seasons with the Canadiens, has no goals and five assists in six games against his former team.

