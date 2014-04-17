Buffalo
Sabres Sabres 16-12-7
3
December 17, 2019 - Final
Toronto
Maple Leafs Maple Leafs 17-14-4
5
Final
1 2 3 T
Sabres 0 0 3 3
Maple Leafs 1 2 2 5
Goals
Matthews TOR
2
Assists
Barrie TOR
2
Saves
Ullmark BUF
28

Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs hang onto beat Sabres

TORONTO (AP) Sheldon Keefe feels his Maple Leafs have a long way to go - in a good way.

Auston Matthews scored twice and Toronto hung on to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The Leafs led 3-0 through 40 minutes but let Buffalo cut it to 4-3 late. Toronto needed a big penalty kill and an empty-netter to seal it as Keefe improved to 8-4-0 since taking over for the fired Mike Babcock on Nov. 20.

''It just speaks to the potential of the team,'' Keefe said. ''Because we're still nowhere near what I think we can look like and what we're capable of, but we're doing a lot of good things.''

Frederik Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Dmytro Timashov and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for Toronto (17-14-4), which got 27 saves from Frederik Andersen. Defenseman Tyson Barrie chipped in with two assists while playing a more aggressive offensive game from the blue line.

''He's actually showed clips where I'll dive in and end up in front of the net and he's like, 'I love that, do more of that,''' Barrie said of Keefe. ''I haven't had that often from a coach, so it's nice to see.''

Matthews became the second player in franchise history to score at least 20 goals in each of his first four NHL seasons, joining Dave Keon, who did it in six straight from 1960-66.

''It's pretty big honor just to be in the same breath as that guy,'' said the 22-year-old center.

Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist each, and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo (16-12-7). Victor Olofsson added two assists, and Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots for the Sabres.

Eichel extended his point streak to 17 games (16 goals, 15 assists) - the longest in the NHL this season.

''The battle level probably wasn't there,'' Buffalo's captain said of his team's start. ''You've got to give them credit. They played well.''

Toronto led 1-0 after a dominant first period and went up 2-0 at 4:47 of the second when Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly off the rush and wired a shot under the crossbar for his 20th.

Olofsson, the league's rookie scoring leader, came close to getting the Sabres back within one later in the period, but Andersen made a great glove save before also stopping the follow-up chance.

The Leafs stretched their lead to 3-0 with 2:21 left in the second when William Nylander found Matthews in the slot, and he stepped around Conor Sheary before roofing a backhand past Ullmark.

The Sabres made it 3-1 at 1:29 of the third when Dahlin scored his second on a power-play point shot through traffic that fooled Andersen.

Timashov restored the three-goal lead at 4:58 when he scored his third on a backhand between Ullmark's pads following a breakaway feed from Barrie.

Eichel beat Andersen for his 24th just 92 seconds later before Okposo scored his fourth to make it 4-3 with 5:19 left in regulation, after the Toronto goalie couldn't find a loose puck after making the initial save on Sheary.

Buffalo got a power play with under five minutes left, but Mikheyev scored his sixth shorthanded into an empty net with 2:34 remaining after Marcus Johansson turned the puck over with Ullmark on the bench.

Toronto opened the scoring at 2:30 of the first when Gauthier pounced on a loose puck off the rush to snap home his fourth, and second in as many games, after sitting out four straight as a healthy scratch.

NOTES: Leafs F Mitch Marner extended his point streak to five games (three goals, five assists) on the first of the night from Matthews. ... Toronto F Trevor Moore (shoulder) was expected to return after a 13-game absence but was injured in Monday's practice. ... Barrie dressed after taking a shot off his ankle Saturday.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Play at Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Play at New York Rangers on Friday night.

NHL GAME BULLETS
Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
@
  • These teams have each won a home game against the other this season, and Toronto has gone 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games against Buffalo dating back to February 2013. The Maple Leafs are on a four-game home winning streak against the Sabres, outscoring the Sabres 17-8 over those four games.
  • Buffalo scored multiple power-play goals on Saturday for the first time since doing so in three straight games from October 5-9. The Sabres also had allowed a power-play goal in nine consecutive road games before holding the Islanders to none — that was the longest streak for the franchise since the 2005-06 season (16).
  • After scoring at least three goals in each of its first 10 home games this season, Toronto has been held to two goals or fewer in five straight games on home ice, the longest active streak in the NHL and the longest for the franchise since November-December 2017 (also five straight).
  • Jack Eichel's 16-game point streak is the longest of his career and the longest in the NHL since Patrick Kane's 20-game point streak in January-February of last season. However, Eichel has 17 goals in 16 home games, compared to six goals in 18 road games this season.
  • Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist on Saturday, his first multi-point game since having a goal and an assist on October 22. Between these two games, Kerfoot went a streak of 17 games in which he combined for exactly one goal and one assist.

