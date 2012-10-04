Toronto
November 29, 2019 - Final
Buffalo
Sabres Sabres 12-10-4
6
Final
1 2 3 T
Maple Leafs 1 1 2 4
Sabres 0 4 2 6
Goals
Tavares TOR
2
Assists
Scandella BUF
2
Saves
Hutchinson TOR
30

Eichel scores twice, Sabres outlast Maple Leafs 6-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Ralph Krueger’s first experience in the Buffalo-Toronto rivalry was a memorable one.

The first-year Sabres coach saw his team overcome an early deficit to beat the Maple Leafs 6-4 on Friday. It was a performance that the inconsistent Sabres needed - and one that Krueger won’t soon forget.

“You can feel that it was a highlight day, that it was an experience outside the regular 82-game schedule,” Krueger said. “You could feel it really from the get-go this morning and it was a lot of fun.”

With large groups of Toronto fans all over the building, it added up to an electric atmosphere.

Jack Eichel led the way for Buffalo with two goals and an assist. Jimmy Vesey, Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson also scored to help Buffalo improve to 12-10-4. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves.

“We hadn’t beat them in a while so it’s good to get the two points and I think we needed it as a group as well,” Eichel said. “It’s two cities that are pretty close to each other and the Leafs have such a big following and a lot of people travel order the border to watch these games. We’d obviously like to see more Buffalo fans in the crowd but it’s a little extra motivation.”

It was Toronto’s first loss under new coach Sheldon Keefe, who replaced Mike Babcock on Nov. 20. John Tavares had two goals for the Maple Leafs, and Dmytro Timashov and Kasperi Kapanen also scored. Michael Hutchinson made 30 saves.

“We had a good start to the game ... but I think it got away from us,” center Auston Matthews said. “Regroup and get ready for tomorrow.”

The fast-paced game was the first half of a home-and-home series, with the two sides meeting again Saturday night in Toronto.

The Leafs were all over Buffalo at the start, opening up a 2-0 lead, before the Sabres turned the tables and answered with four straight goals in the second period.

Tavares opened the scoring with 1:06 remaining in the first period, collecting a setup from winger Ilya Mikheyev in the right circle for an easy finish. Tavares picked up his second of the game 1:21 into the second, poking home a rebound after his initial shot fell wide.

“We got the lead ... we just weren’t very hard on pucks and we were sloppy coming through the neutral zone,” Tavares said. “We kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Skinner began Buffalo’s surge 5:45 into the second, taking a drop pass from Johan Larsson and beating Michael Hutchinson to the glove side for his 10th goal of the season.

Eichel evened the score midway through the second, racing out of the penalty box and ripping a hard wrist shot into the top corner. It was his 15th goal of the year.

“The way he can take over games, it’s impressive,” winger Marcus Johansson said about Eichel. “Not a lot of guys can do that. He’s so dominant when he gets going like that.”

Mittlestadt made it 3-2 with 7:52 left in the second, redirecting a shot from the point by defenseman Marco Scandella. It was Mittlestadt’s first point since Oct. 22, snapping a streak of 15 games.

Olofsson made it 4-2 before the end of the second on a terrific setup by Eichel. The Buffalo captain danced in the offensive zone - taking the puck from Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin and spinning him around - before spotting Oloffson in the right circle, and the defenseman beat Hutchinson high to the glove side.

Timashov got the Leafs back in it 6:50 into the third, burying Jason Spezza’s feed from the slot with a one-timer.

Vesey restored Buffalo’s two-goal lead midway through the third, taking advantage of a bad Toronto miscue. Vesey stole the puck from Andreas Johnsson in the slot and beat Hutchinson with a deke through the goalie’s legs.

Kapanen made it 5-4 with 7:50 remaining, tucking a shot inside the right post on a pass from Nic Petan.

Toronto’s best chance to tie it late came on a shot by Matthews from close range with 1:37 remaining; Ullmark denied Matthews with his glove.

Eichel sealed it with an empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining.

NOTES: The Sabres again dressed seven defenseman and 11 forwards. It’s a strategy that coach Krueger has utilized in recent games. C Curtis Lazar, LW Evan Rodrigues and C Jean-Sebastien Dea were scratched for Buffalo. ... Sabres D Rasmus Rahlin remains out with a concussion. Dahlin is on injured reserve. ... He missed his second game after being injured on Nov. 25 against Tampa Bay.

UP NEXT

The Maple Leafs and Sabres meet again Saturday night in Toronto.

NHL GAME BULLETS
Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
@
  • The Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings, 6-0, in Detroit on Wednesday, improving to 3-0-0 since Sheldon Keefe took over as head coach. Toronto had 54 shots on goal in Detroit, their second game with 50+ SOG this season. The rest of the league has seven such games, with no other team having more than one.
  • Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist against Detroit after going pointless in each of the five games prior to that. He has one goal and three assists in six career games against the Sabres.
  • Toronto has won each of the last five meetings between these teams, scoring exactly four or five goals in all five games. Buffalo has scored exactly two or three goals in each of those games. Toronto has never beaten Buffalo six times in a row (two prior streaks of five wins).
  • The Sabres lost to the Flames, 3-2, in overtime at home on Wednesday, just the fourth game in which they've earned a point in their last 12 (2-8-2). They've scored more than two goals in just four of those 12 games.
  • Victor Olofsson scored in the loss to Calgary, extending his point streak to five games and giving him a point in nine of his last 10 games. His 19 points this season (9g, 10a) rank third in the NHL among rookies, behind Colorado's Cale Makar (25) and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes (21).

