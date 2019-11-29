Winnipeg
Jets Jets 16-9-1
3
November 29, 2019 - Final
Anaheim
Ducks Ducks 11-12-4
0
Final
1 2 3 T
Jets 0 2 1 3
Ducks 0 0 0 0
Goals
Pionk WPG
1
Assists
Laine WPG
2
Saves
Hellebuyck WPG
24

Hellebuyck, Jets stay hot with 3-0 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Much of the success the Winnipeg Jets have had this month has been the result of a high-powered offense.

But when called on, goalie Connor Hellebuyck and a reconfigured defense can deliver.

Hellebuyck made 24 saves for his second shutout, Neal Pionk had a power-play goal, and the Jets continued their torrid November with a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

The Jets have won three straight and are 10-2-1 this month with one game to play.

''I think we're winning in all kinds of ways, which is nice,'' Pionk said. ''I think about a month ago in San Jose, Connor Hellebuyck made about 50 saves, we came out with a win. And then there's nights like we had the other night in San Jose. So when you're finding ways to win, I think that's the sign of a good team.''

Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine each had two assists.

John Gibson made 17 saves for the Ducks.

Winnipeg played most of the game with five defensemen after Dmitry Kulikov sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return. It was the second time this week the Jets finished a game without a full complement of defensemen after seeing out a 4-3 win over Columbus on Saturday with four players on the back end.

''I think it shows that we're able to adapt,'' Pionk said. ''It just means that we're simple from the back end, and then the forwards are simple too. That gives us the opportunity to change and keep ourselves fresh.''

That ability to adjust extends to offense for Pionk, who put the Jets up 1-0 at 1:08 of the second period when he scored on a slap shot from the blue line during a power play. Gibson could not see it through the screen set by Connor.

Pionk finds himself on the power play because of the ongoing absence of Dustin Byfuglien, who did not report to the team for training camp. Jets coach Paul Maurice said Pionk's willingness to put shots towards the net has helped reduce the dependence on Wheeler, Laine and Mark Scheifele for power-play production.

''It doesn't matter how hard you shoot it if it doesn't hit the net,'' Maurice said. ''That puck's got to get to the net, and Neal is really good at placing that shot.''

Ehlers made it 2-0 at 9:13 by scoring for the fifth time in seven games, and Connor extended the lead 1:51 into the third on a one-timer from Scheifele, which was more than enough support for Hellebuyck.

''I think it starts with Helle,'' Pionk said. ''We have trust in him and he has trust in us, so if we can keep shots to the perimeter, keep them to the outside, he's a good goalie, he's going to stop them.''

The Ducks had chances to take the lead in the first period, including a video review of a shot by center Sam Steel at 5:15 which concluded the whistle blew to stop play before the puck crossed the line. Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said the inability to capitalize early was the difference in a physical game where tempers flared.

''We really needed one of those to go in tonight,'' Eakins said. ''It was one of those games that I just thought whoever was going to score that first goal was probably going to have a pretty good chance at winning it, and obviously we didn't get it.''

NOTES: Kulikov will undergo further evaluation on Saturday, Maurice said. ... The Jets are 6-1 in their past seven road games. ... Ducks D Erik Gudbranson was called for 29 minutes in penalties, including a 10-minute misconduct after instigating a fight in the first and another 10-minute misconduct in the third.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Ducks: Host Los Angeles on Monday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks
@
  • The Jets have won five of the seven meetings since the start of the 2017-18 season, but the Ducks won the first matchup this season, 7-4, on October 29 in Anaheim. Those seven goals are Anaheim's season high, while matching Winnipeg's most allowed in a game this season.
  • Winnipeg defeated San Jose, 5-1, on Wednesday for its sixth win in its last seven road games. The Jets have gone 9-4-0 on the road this season, tied with the Oilers for the second most wins in the NHL (Capitals, 10); they look to win 10 of their first 14 road games for the first time in franchise history.
  • Anaheim lost in a shootout to Arizona on Wednesday, its ninth loss in 11 games. The Ducks have allowed 10 power-play goals in that span; their 73.0 percent penalty-kill this month is sixth worst in the NHL.
  • Kyle Connor scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's win, his fifth multi-point game this month. Connor has 14 points (5g, 9a) in 12 November games after tallying just six (4g, 2a) in 13 October skates.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and an assist in his last meeting with the Ducks and has scored in each of his last three games against Anaheim. He has 10 points (6g, 4a) in his last six games against the Ducks — five of those goals came in his last four trips to Anaheim.

