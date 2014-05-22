Toronto
Maple Leafs Maple Leafs 22-14-5
4
December 31, 2019 - Final
Minnesota
Wild Wild 19-17-5
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Maple Leafs 2 1 1 4
Wild 0 1 0 1
Goals
Suter MIN
1
Assists
Fiala MIN
1
Saves
Andersen TOR
26

Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs to 4-1 win over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) For the first time in four games, the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t have to play catch-up.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist and Toronto beat Minnesota 4-1 Tuesday night.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored, and John Tavares added an empty-net goal for Toronto, which got 26 saves from Frederik Andersen, who was named a first-time all-star on Monday.

The Maple Leafs are 7-0-1 in their last eight games, and have won 13 of 18 games since Sheldon Keefe took over as coach.

“I think we’re starting to have a really good feel of the way we want to play. We can still be better, but certainly I think the things he’s implemented have really translated well with the skill-set of our team, the type of players we have and his message,” Tavares said.

“Whether we’re up in a game, down in a game, we believe we can beat anyone, and we believe we’re going to find a way to win in any situation,” Kerfoot said. “When you got that attitude and that belief, it can go a long way.”

Toronto faced two-goal deficits in each of its past three games, yet rallied to beat Carolina and New Jersey, before losing in overtime to the New York Rangers.

“We've handled all sorts of different situations. We're gaining experience from that, whether it's playing with a lead and scoring early, and then giving it up and having to find our way back or playing from behind and finding our way back, having a lead and then giving up goals in bunches and figuring that out,” Keefe said.

Ryan Suter had a goal and Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves for Minnesota. The Wild, 10-4-3 at home, lost the first two games of a stretch in which they play 16 of 19 games at Xcel Energy Center.

Minnesota scored once in each loss.

“It's two games, so I don't want to get into that. We'll figure that out,” said captain Mikko Koivu, who returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.

Coach Bruce Boudreau things Wild shooters need to keep it simple. "I think, personally, we try to make the difficult plays instead of the simple plays a lot of times. And it gets turned over.”

Moments after a “Let’s Go Wild!” chant began to offset a loud “Go Leafs Go!” from fans supporting the visitors, Matthews completed a perfect tic-tac-toe passing play with Nylander and Mitchell Marner to make it 3-0 on the power-play midway through the second period.

Matthews has eight goals and six assists in his last seven games. His 27 goals are second in the league; Boston’s David Pastrnak has 29.

Suter scored on the power play to get the Wild within 3-1 later in the second period. Andersen was screened by Koivu.

Minnesota went 1 for 3 on the power play and is 4 for 37 in its last 14 games.

Kerfoot scored off a pass from Tavares less than 6 minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead. Toronto made it 2-0 with 30.2 seconds left in the opening period when Matthews jammed at the puck at the right post before it trickled out to Nylander, who swept it in from inside the blue paint.

Nylander has goals in four straight games and six in his past seven. He also has five assists in that seven-game span.

NOTES: Toronto D Justin Holl signed a three-year contract extension with an average value of $2 million per season. The Minnesota native has established career highs with 10 assists and 11 points in 39 games this season. … Minnesota has scored 41 second-period goals in its last 28 games, tops in the league since Nov. 2. … The Wild is 1-12-1 when trailing after two periods.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Winnipeg Jets on Thursday

Wild: Host Winnipeg Jets on Saturday

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Toronto Maple Leafs at Minnesota Wild
@
  • The Maple Leafs and Wild have alternated wins over the last six games with all six games finishing in regulation. Toronto won the only meeting this season, 4-2, at home on October 15. The Leafs also won the most recent meeting in Saint Paul, 5-3, on December 1, 2018.
  • The Maple Leafs had a six-game winning streak snapped by the Rangers, 5-4 in overtime, at home on Saturday. Toronto has scored at least four goals in seven consecutive games, its longest such streak since scoring four-plus goals in nine straight games in February 1993.
  • The Wild fell to the Islanders, 3-1, at home on Sunday, allowing New York to score three unanswered goals in the third period. In Minnesota's last five games, 18 combined goals have been scored in the third period, with at least one team scoring three or more third-period goals in four of the five games.
  • Auston Matthews scored two goals and added an assist in the overtime loss to the Rangers. It was Matthew's seventh multi-goal game this season and fourth this month, both of which are the most in the NHL.
  • Ryan Donato scored the Wild's lone goal in the loss to the Islanders, his fifth goal this month. That is the most goals Donato has scored in a single month of his career.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message