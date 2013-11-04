Arizona
Coyotes Coyotes 15-8-4
1
November 29, 2019 - Final
Vegas
Golden Knights Golden Knights 13-11-4
2
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Coyotes 0 1 0 0 1 1
Golden Knights 0 1 0 0 2 2
Goals
Chychrun ARI
1
Assists
Dvorak ARI
1
Saves
Kuemper ARI
37

Alex Tuch lifts Golden Knights past Coyotes in shootout

LAS VEGAS (AP) When Malcolm Subban was 14 years old, he started packing his goalie bags the exact same way and hasn't changed since.

''I go pants, jock, kneepads, then skates, shoulder pads, helmet, glove - always the same'' said the 25-year-old goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights.

He's just as meticulous as he prepares his mindset for a shootout.

Subban improved to 5-0 lifetime in a shootout, Alex Tuch scored in regulation and added the shootout winner, and Vegas notched a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored in the shootout for Vegas, which won its second straight.

Subban, who went into the shootout a perfect 16 for 16 in his career, stopped 35 shots in his third straight start, including two monster saves in the final 12 seconds of regulation, and two more in overtime, turning away Phil Kessel. He stopped two of the three shots he faced in the shootout.

''I wish I could describe the feeling, but I'm just focused on the puck and you don't really feel anything else,'' Subban said. ''I just try to stay patient in there and give my team a chance to get a goal or two.''

After losing his first six starts, going 0-4-2, Subban has won two straight after an overtime win in Nashville on Wednesday night.

''When you're losing a lot, it gets pretty miserable, so I'm happy to get a couple of wins here,'' Subban said. ''You're kind of just into the game and just try to dial yourself in and not think about anything else that's going on.''

Vegas played its second straight overtime game and sixth in November. The Golden Knights, who are 4-4 in overtime games this season, including a perfect 3-0 in shootouts.

''Tuchy had a good game, he played one of his better games of the year,'' Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. ''Subby was good, made a couple of key saves there in overtime, locked in all night long. Obviously in the shootout he's very good at those breakaways.''

Arizona - which is 6-2-2 against Pacific Division teams and has earned a point in nine straight games (6-0-3) against them - played in its third straight overtime game and seventh this month.

The Coyotes have earned points in 11 of 14 road games (8-3-3) and have earned points in eight of their last nine road games (6-1-2).

Jakob Chychrun scored for the Coyotes, and Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves. Christian Dvorak scored the lone shootout goal for Arizona.

''We played a good hockey game tonight, we deserved better,'' Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said. ''You kill that many penalties and you don't get power plays and that's what happened. I'm proud of the guys we played hard.''

NOTES: Vegas scored a first-period goal in its first 11 home games of the season but has been held scoreless in the first period in three of its last four home games. ... Chychrun is two games shy of playing in the 200th of his career. ... Arizona's 61 goals against are tied for third-fewest in the NHL.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Hosts San Jose on Saturday night

Vegas: At New York Rangers on Monday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights
@
  • Vegas won six of the first seven meetings all-time between these teams, but has since lost three in a row, and the Coyotes have outscored the Golden Knights 13-4 over this three-game winning streak.
  • Arizona has played in two straight shootouts, and their five shootout games this season are tied for third most in the NHL. Arizona's four shootout wins this season are most of any team in the NHL.
  • Vegas has outscored opponents 12-6 on the power play at home this season, but they've failed to score a power-play goal in back-to-back home games for the first time this season. The Golden Knights' 30.6 power-play percentage at home ranks fifth in the NHL.
  • Mark Stone had a goal and an assist on Wednesday, his first multi-point game since October 27. This stretch of 13 games without a multi-point game was the longest for Stone since going 16 straight from November-December, 2017.
  • Christian Dvorak had two goals in his last game after going 10 straight without any goals. Dvorak now has eight goals on just 43 shots on goal this season — among the 91 players with at least eight goals, only five have fewer SOG than Dvorak.

