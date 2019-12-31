San Jose
Sharks Sharks 17-21-3
0
December 31, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 10-28-3
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Sharks 0 0 0 0
Red Wings 0 1 1 2
Goals
Hronek DET
1
Assists
Bowey DET
1
Saves
Bernier DET
34

Red Wings snap 6-game skid with 2-0 win over Sharks

DETROIT (AP) For a change, the Detroit Red Wings played a sound game and got rewarded for it.

Jonathan Bernier made 34 saves, Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 15th goal and Detroit beat the San Jose Sharks 2-0 Tuesday night to end a six-game losing streak.

''I thought we played pretty good hockey. We weren't perfect but I thought we did a real good job of defending,'' Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. ''I thought (Bernier) was real good but I also thought we played pretty good defensively.''

It was Bernier's first shutout of the season and 18th of his career.

''You have to stick with it. At some point, you work hard in practice and those bounces are gonna turn,'' Bernier said. ''There's a couple of saves tonight I got lucky and it just hit me. That's just hockey.''

Filip Hronek also scored for Detroit, which had dropped all six games during its skid in regulation.

Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for San Jose, which has lost 11 of its last 13 (2-9-2).

''We just need to be better offensively,'' Sharks captain Logan Couture said. ''We didn't give them much, but we didn't get enough traffic in front and we didn't make it hard on their goaltender. We just need to get better.''

Bernier's biggest save came on Couture from the slot with a little more than six minutes left after a turnover deep in the Red Wings zone.

Bertuzzi scored 3:15 into the second period when he tipped defenseman Madison Bowey's shot from the right point. It was the team-leading 15th goal for Bertuzzi, who will represent Detroit in the All-Star Game.

''It was an overall good game by us. A lot of guys stepped up,'' Bertuzzi said.

Hronek scored into an empty net with 48.2 seconds left. It was the defenseman's eighth goal.

NOTE: San Jose recalled F Joachim Blichfeld from AHL San Jose on Monday. ... Detroit F Andreas Athanasiou did not play and will miss two-to-three weeks with a lower-body injury. ... The Red Wings recalled LW Givani Smith from AHL Grand Rapids. ... Detroit D Mike Green was a late scratch.

NEXT UP

Sharks: Visit Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Visit Dallas on Friday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
San Jose Sharks at Detroit Red Wings
@
  • The Sharks have taken points in five of the last six meetings with the Red Wings (4-1-1), as well as 11 of their last 13 trips to Detroit (9-2-2). The Sharks won, 4-3, in a shootout in the first meeting this season on November 16 in San Jose.
  • San Jose beat Philadelphia, 6-1, on Saturday for its second win this month and enters the last day of December with a 2-8-2 record (.250). That would be the Sharks' worst record in a single month since they went 3-10-0 (.231) in March 1997 and their second-worst December in club history, behind a 1-13-0 (.071) performance in December 1992 (minimum 10 games).
  • Detroit lost in Tampa Bay, 2-1, for its sixth straight loss to fall to 9-28-3 through 40 games this season. Should the Wings lose tonight, it would mark the first time they enter the New Year with fewer than 10 wins since the 1985-86 season, when they had a league-worst 8-24-4 record through December 31.
  • Timo Meier recorded his first career hat trick in Saturday's win over the Flyers, snapping a four-game point drought that coincided with the Sharks' four-game losing streak. The Sharks are 13-4-1 (.750) when Meier records a point this season compared to 4-16-2 (.227) when he's held off the scoresheet.
  • Patrick Marleau has 53 points (26g, 27a) in 75 career games against the Red Wings, both most among active skaters. Including tonight, Marleau will finish the decade with 881 games played (including playoffs), most in the NHL — former teammate Joe Pavelski ranks second with 878.

