Anaheim
Ducks Ducks 14-17-4
1
December 18, 2019 - Final
New Jersey
Devils Devils 11-17-5
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Ducks 1 0 0 1
Devils 0 2 1 3
Goals
Palmieri NJ
1
Assists
Hughes NJ
1
Saves
Blackwood NJ
26

Hischier, Palmieri help Devils win 1st game post-Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) The New Jersey Devils' decision to trade 2018 MVP Taylor Hall to Arizona has put pressure on other players to step up and lead the team.

In their first game since Monday's trade, Hall's former linemates Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri answered the call.

Hischier and Palmeiri scored second-period goals and the Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Wednesday night, giving them consecutive wins for only the fourth time this disappointing season.

''I think it's for the young guys coming up, it's those close games and finding ways to win or finding ways to close them out,'' Palmieri said. ''Tonight, finding a way to come from behind and find a lead going into the third and come out there and keep playing on our toes. They had a couple looks but we held the fort.''

Sami Vatanen also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves as the Devils gave interim coach Alain Nasreddine his second straight win.

Adam Henrique scored against his former team for the Ducks, who squandered an early 1-0 lead in losing to New Jersey for the first time in four games. Ryan Miller had 17 saves as Anaheim lost its second straight on a four-game East Coast trip.

''Obviously you get a good start and get a lead and go from there,'' Henrique saud. ''We have to find a way to get that next one. That's the key right now. We are having a hard time to get two and three and put out foot on the throat of the other team. That's an area that has to improve.''

Anaheim defenseman Michael Del Zotto had a hand in the Devils' goals. He had a giveaway on Hischier's goal early in the second period and was in the penalty box for interference when Palmieri gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 11:29 of the second.

The journeyman defenseman lost a battle with No. 1 overall draft pick Jack Hughes in the corner early in the third period, leading to Vatenen's goal and a 3-1 lead.

Henrique gave Anaheim the lead, capping a 2-on-none with Ondrej Kase 3:33 after the opening faceoff.

The tide changed early in the second period when Del Zotto misplayed a puck sent around the boards. It deflected toward the net, where Jesper Bratt got the puck and found Hischier for a shot low in the right circle at 1:28.

Bratt is Hall's replacement at left wing on the line center by Hischier. Palmieri is on the right side.

''I feel comfortable playing with (Bratt),'' Hischier said. ''I came in with him in this league and have played a lot of games already with him. He's a great playmaker who can score, so it's a lot of fun to play with him.''

Palmieri got his 13th of the season in the closing seconds of the penalty against Del Zotto. He made a toe-drag move on defenseman Cam Fowler and beat the screened goaltender from the right circle.

Vatanen extended the margin to two goals with a tally against his former team, and Blackwood made the lead standing up, making 11 saves in the final 20 minutes in giving New Jersey its first home win since Nov. 23 against Detroit.

''We were OK in the first,''Miller said. ''We were getting the puck deep and I felt that's how we should play the game. In the second period we didn't do any of that and fed into what they wanted to be doing. We didn't have a whole lot of energy until that last little push.''

Blackwood negated the effort.

NOTES: Devils activated D Connor Carrick (finger) off injured reserve. He last played on Oct. 14. ... The Ducks called up C Isac Lundestrom and LW Max Jones from San Diego (AHL) after RW Troy Terry (leg) and C Derek Grant (shoulder) were hurt in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Terry is going to be out 10 weeks after breaking a bone below his kneecap. Grant will be out 4-to-6 weeks

UP NEXT

Ducks: Continue road trip at Islanders on Saturday.

Devils: Host Washington on Friday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils
@
  • Anaheim is 9-2-1 against New Jersey since the 2013-14 season, its best record versus any opponent in that span other than Carolina (10-2-1). The Ducks have won the last three meetings, most recently winning 3-2 in New Jersey despite managing only 14 shots on goal.
  • The Ducks have only two even-strength goals over their last four games but have five on the power play (in 15 chances). Prior to this four-game surge, Anaheim had scored only eight power-play goals in their first 30 games of the season and had a 10.5 percent success rate, second worst in the NHL (Ott, 9.3%).
  • This is the Devils' first game since trading points leader Taylor Hall to Arizona on Monday. Since acquiring Hall in June 2016, New Jersey has averaged 2.65 goals and posted a .491 points percentage (88-92-31) when he's played, compared to 2.37 goals per game and a .425 points percentage (25-35-7) without him.
  • Richard Rakell recorded his 10th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Philadelphia as the Ducks fell to 1-5-1 since the start of November when he scores. His team's 3-6-1 record this season when Rakell scores is the worst among 77 players who have scored in at least 10 games.
  • Kyle Palmieri netted the game-winner in the third period of Saturday's 2-1 victory in Arizona. Among players with at least 100 goals since 2015-16 — Palmieri's first season with the Devils — his 16 game-winners are tied for eighth fewest. During his five seasons with Anaheim, his 13 game-winners were tied with Christian Ehrhoff for the most of anyone to score fewer than 50 total goals in that span.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message