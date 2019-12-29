Winnipeg
Jets Jets 21-15-3
1
December 29, 2019 - Final
St. Louis
Blues Blues 26-8-6
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Jets 0 1 0 1
Blues 1 1 2 4
Goals
Schwartz STL
2
Assists
Kyrou STL
2
Saves
Binnington STL
25

Schwartz scores twice, Blues beat Jets for 8th straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) Jaden Schwartz saw what it took last season for the St. Louis Blues to emerge from the cellar to hoist the Stanley Cup. While Schwartz and the Blues haven't had to deal with the struggles they faced last season, they are starting to regain the momentum that carried them through last spring.

Schwartz scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to help St. Louis beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Sunday for its season-best eighth straight victory.

''''Similar,'' Schwartz said when asked to compare this run to the team's playoff run. ''That's what we're kind of building towards and keeping that same intensity and sticking to our systems.''

Ryan O'Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis. The Blues improved to 26-8-6, outscoring opponents 33-16 during the winning streak. They had a seven-game streak Oct. 27-Nov. 9.

''You wouldn't even know it in the room,'' Binnington said. ''Everyone's just trying to keep working together and taking it day by day and those wins are coming.''

Nicholas Shore scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets have lost six of eight to fall to 21-15-3.

''There feels like there's a break,'' Jets coach Paul Maurice said. ''We're not sitting on two in eight. We're 0-1-1 coming out of the Christmas break against a pretty good team.''

Schwartz gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with 4:51 left in the second period, taking a feed from Jordan Kyrou on a two-on-one break and beating Hellebuyck through the legs. Schwartz added an empty-netter with 30 seconds remaining. He has 13 goals, two more than all of last season. In a six-game points streak, he has four goals and eight assists.

''It's weird sometimes, pucks just find a little bit more than others,'' Schwartz said. ''I'm just trying to be consistent and have a good mindset. When you think about just doing the little things and doing the right things on the ice, that's when good things happen.''

''He's a hard-working guy,'' Blues coach Craig Berube said. ''He comes in game in and game out and gives you 100 percent. He's going into the net a lot.''

O'Reilly scored his first home goal of the season, pushing Alex Pietrangelo's rebound stick-side past Hellebuyck with 5:42 left in the first. The assist was the 326th of Pietrangelo's career, moving him past Al MacInnis atop the franchise leaderboard for defensemen.

Thomas made it 3-1 when he roofed a shot past Hellebuyck on a power play at 7:06 of the third.

Shore tied it at 1 at 5:40 of the second, one-timing a Logan Shaw's feed past Binnington.

''They're a good team,'' Shore said. ''Obviously it's tough to come into this building and win.''

NOTES:

Binnington improved to 19-6-4. ... St. Louis is 18-0-4 when scoring first. ... Winnipeg lost for the first time in an afternoon game thus season after winning its first six matinees. . The Jets failed to score a power-play goal after having at least one in their previous three games.

UP NEXT:

Jets: At Colorado on Tuesday night.

Blues: At Arizona on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
@
  • This will be the first meeting between these teams since the Blues knocked out the Jets in six games in last season's playoffs. Winnipeg has gone 11-3-0 in its last 14 regular season games against the Blues, including a 7-1-0 record in their last eight in St. Louis.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message