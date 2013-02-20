Chicago
Blackhawks Blackhawks 14-16-6
4
December 19, 2019 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 20-13-2
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Blackhawks 1 0 3 4
Jets 0 0 1 1
Goals
Nylander CHI
1
Assists
Kane CHI
3
Saves
Lehner CHI
36

Kane has goal, 3 assists in Blackhawks' 4-1 win over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Patrick Kane was glad the Chicago Blackhawks kept their cool.

Kane scored his 19th goal of the season and had three assists in the Blackhawks' 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

It took Chicago 12:32 to get its first shot on goal in the second, and the Blackhawks were outshot 14-3 in the middle frame.

''We were really happy with our start, not a great second, and would've been easy to be frustrated and not have a great third,'' Kane said. ''But we came out and, like I said, scored early, which I think helped.

''And then they got one, no real panic on the bench or anything, just kept playing solid, did the right things out there. Nice to build off that start we had and have a great third period, too.''

Robin Lehner made 36 saves, Alex Nylander had a goal and assist and Dominik Kubalik and Erik Gustafsson also scored to help the Blackhawks rebound from a 4-1 home loss to Colorado on Wednesday night.

Tucker Poolman scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

''We had a lot of good chances, a lot of shots to the net,'' Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers said.

Cylander scored 59 seconds into the game on a two-on-one with Kane, shooting the puck high on Hellebuyck's glove side. Chicago made it 2-0 37 seconds into the third period, with Kane capitalizing on a turnover near Winnipeg's blue line and quickly feeding the puck to Kubalik for a breakaway.

Winnipeg countered with Poolman's one-timer at 5:09.

The Jets were called for too many men and Gustafsson took a pass from Kane and ripped a one-timer past Hellebuyck on the power play with 9:02 left. Kane capped the scoring with 3:21 left.

''We were really happy with our start, not a great second, and would've been easy to be frustrated and not have a great third,'' Kane said. ''But we came out and, like I said, scored early, which I think helped.

''And then they got one, no real panic on the bench or anything, just kept playing solid, did the right things out there. Nice to build off that start we had and have a great third period, too.''

Chicago forward Brandon Saad left the game after he was checked into the boards by Jets defenseman Luca Sbisa. Saad fell and appeared to injure his right leg. ...

''He's going to be out a couple weeks,'' Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. ''We'll see. Obviously it's ankle and I don't have an exact timeline, but it's not day-to-day.''

NOTES: The Jets were 1-2-0 on their homestand.

UP NEXT:

Blackhawks: At Colorado on Saturday night.

Jets: At Minnesota on Saturday.

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • The Blackhawks lost to the Avalanche, 4-1, at home last night, their fifth loss in their last six games. However, Chicago is 6-1-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season, behind only Edmonton (3-0-0) and Washington (4-0-1) for the league's best record in such games.
  • Patrick Kane was held off the scoresheet against Colorado, just the ninth time he hasn't registered a point this season. Chicago dropped to 0-7-2 in those nine games (7-2-0 when he has multiple points, 6-7-4 when he has one point).
  • This will be Alex DeBrincat's 200th career NHL game. He has 77 goals, tied with Jonathan Toews for the most by any Blackhawk in the last 30 years in their first 200 career games, and his 153 points are behind only Toews (170) and Patrick Kane (184) in that span.
  • Winnipeg got a 3-2 overtime win when these teams met in Chicago on October 12, rallying from a 2-0 first-period deficit. The Jets have now won six straight against the Blackhawks, their longest streak ever against Chicago, and one shy of the longest streak by either side (Chicago, 7 straight from 2009-2013).
  • The Jets lost to the Hurricanes, 6-3, at home on Tuesday, snapping a five-game home winning streak. The Jets have now alternated between scoring at least five goals and allowing at least five goals over their last four games.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message