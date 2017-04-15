Anaheim
Ducks Ducks 15-17-4
6
December 21, 2019 - Final
New York
Islanders Islanders 23-8-3
5
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Ducks 2 2 1 0 2 6
Islanders 2 2 1 0 1 5
Goals
Fowler ANH
1
Assists
Lindholm ANH
2
Saves
Gibson ANH
28

Silfverberg, Henrique lead Ducks past Islanders 6-5

UNIONDALE, NY (AP) The Anaheim Ducks showed their resiliency in a back-and-forth game on the road against the New York Islanders.

Jakob Silfverberg scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Ducks' 6-5 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, John Gibson made 28 saves as the Ducks snapped a two-game skid. Max Comtois, Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored.

''We made the most of our opportunities,'' Fowler said. ''We had contributions from everyone up and down the lineup and when you can do that, it helps you win hockey games.''

Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal each had a goal and an assist while Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves as the Islanders fell for the second time in three games. Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, and Jordan Eberle and Derick Brassardd each had two assists.

Ryan Pulock tied the score 5-5 when he blasted a slap shot past Gibson with 6:41 left in the third period. Leddy and Brassard assisted on the Islanders' second power-play goal of the game.

Fowler scored a go-ahead goal midway through the third when his wrist shot sailed over Varlamov's glove.

''It just felt like we would have a couple of good plays and then they would get one play and it would be in the back of the net,'' Barzal said after the frustrating loss.

Varlamov started his second straight game, which was the first time the Islanders opened with the same goalie in consecutive games this season. It was the ninth longest streak in NHL history of a team alternating goalies.

Henrique scored for the second time in two games when he sneaked in front of Leddy at 5:25 of the middle period to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead. Michael Del Zotto and Korbinian Holzer collected assists on the play.

''We need full team efforts here, up and down the lineup,'' Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. ''That's a damn good hockey team over there. To be able to come into their rink and score five goals against a team that is that stingy, we'll feel pretty good about that.''

Less than five minutes later, Barzal answered with the most entertaining goal of the high-scoring game at 9:20 of the second. Lee took advantage of Barzal's speed and floated a perfect lead pass to help his teammate zip past the Ducks' defenseman to tie the score at 3-3.

Lee ended his three-game goal drought with his 10th of the season to open the scoring. Barzal was able to drag defenseman Erik Gudbranson to his side of the ice before sliding the puck across to Lee at 1:50 of the first period. Eberle also assisted on the play.

Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield was unable to block out Comtois before he tipped in Isac Lundestrom's shot at 16:27 of the first period to tie it 1-1.

Carrick gave the Ducks a short-lived one-goal lead when he netted his first of the season at 17:03.

Nelson ended a back-and-forth first period with a power-play goal to even the score 2-2 just 47 seconds after Carrick's goal. Pulock and Leddy assisted.

Leddy went on to add a goal of his own with 5:45 left in the second to give the Islanders a 4-3 lead. The smooth-skating defenseman slipped behind a Ducks defenseman and Nelson found Leddy all alone in the slot.

Silfverberg responded with a game-tying goal 26 seconds later. Henrique and Hampus Lindholm each recorded their second points of the game with assists.

''We are not thrilled with giving up five but to see five go in should give our guys a little bit of a boost moving forward,'' Fowler said. ''Then if we can really lock down defensively that's when things will start to turn for us.''

NOTES: Before the game, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said Cal Clutterbuck will be out indefinitely after an operation on his wrist. The alternate captain suffered the injury against Boston this week when Patrice Bergeron's skate inadvertently cut his wrist. ... Barzal and Pulock skated in their 200th NHL game. ... Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf missed the game with flu-like symptoms. ,,, Anaheim scratched D Jacob Larsson.

UP NEXT:

Islanders: Host Columbus on Monday night.

Ducks: At the New York Rangers on Sunday.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders
@
  • The Ducks fell to the Devils, 3-1, in New Jersey on Wednesday, falling to 2-5-0 in their last seven, with both wins coming in shootouts. They've scored two or fewer goals in all five of those losses, and their 21 games this season with two or fewer goals are tied for the most in the league.
  • Adam Henrique scored Anaheim's only goal against New Jersey, playing against the team with whom he spent parts of the first eight seasons of his career. Henrique has now scored at least 10 goals in all nine of his full seasons in the NHL.
  • Anaheim has won four of its last five games against New York, but lost 3-0 in its last road game against the Islanders. The Ducks are 6-2-1-1 all-time at the Islanders when killing off all their penalties, and 1-6-0-0 when allowing a power-play goal.
  • The Islanders beat the Bruins, 3-2, in a shootout on Thursday, improving to 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. They're now 18-1-1 when allowing two or fewer goals, and 5-7-1 when allowing three or more.
  • Johnny Boychuk had a goal and an assist against Boston, his first multi-point game since a two-assist game on January 10. It also snapped a 20-game streak of games without a point, the longest of his career.

