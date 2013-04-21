Arizona
Coyotes Coyotes 21-13-4
5
December 22, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 9-26-3
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Coyotes 2 1 2 5
Red Wings 0 0 2 2
Goals
Keller ARI
2
Assists
Ekman-Larsson ARI
3
Saves
Howard DET
40

Keller scores twice to lead Coyotes past Red Wings 5-2

DETROIT (AP) Clayton Keller was a force on both ends of the ice Sunday night, and that’s what the Arizona Coyotes want to see from him.

The 21-year-old forward had two goals and an assist to lead Arizona to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

“He's really working on the defensive part of his game, which we asked him to do,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “And when he plays good defense, the other parts of his game are really good.”

Both of Keller’s goals came off passes from linemate Nick Schmaltz.

“I think we play the game a lot like each other and we can feed off each other really well,” Keller said.

Keller also set up center Carl Soderberg for a goal.

“Carl's huge in front of the net, creating space and making it a lot easier for us to work,” Keller said.

Taylor Hall and Christian Dvorak also scored for Arizona. Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists.

Antti Raanta made 28 saves in Arizona’s first game since No. 1 goalie Darcy Kuemper sustained a lower-body injury Friday during an 8-5 loss to Minnesota.

Filip Zadina and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit. Jimmy Howard stopped 40 shots after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. He was recalled from a conditioning stint with Grand Rapids of the AHL earlier in the day.

“Our start was good until they scored,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we came out and played pretty good hockey and then they scored. Right now we’re letting goals weigh us down.”

Two goals by Keller in the first period gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead.

He opened the scoring with 6:35 left in the first when put in a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle that Howard got a piece of. Keller’s second goal and 10th of the season came with 3:17 remaining in the period when his wrist shot from the top of the right circle beat Howard. Both goals came off the rush.

Soderberg made it 3-0 just 39 seconds into the second period when he put in Keller’s rebound after a turnover in front of his own net by Darren Helm. It was Soderberg’s 11th goal.

Hall got his seventh 5:41 into the third period.

Zadina thwarted Raanta’s shutout bid at 9:59 of the third with his third goal. Dvorak scored his ninth 27 seconds later.

Bertuzzi got his fourth goal in five games and 14th of the season with 4:29 left.

NOTES: Arizona D Jordan Gross made his NHL debut and assisted on Dvorak’s goal. … Coyotes D Jason Demers, who has missed six games with a lower-body injury, is skating with the team and could play later this week. … Detroit forward Robby Fabbri was fined the maximum $2,419.35 for spearing Toronto forward Alexander Kerfoot in a 4-1 loss Saturday night. … Red Wings RW Anthony Mantha did not play after sustaining an upper-body injury Saturday when he was thrown to the ice on his head and face by Maple Leafs D Jake Muzzin.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Red Wings: At the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Arizona Coyotes at Detroit Red Wings
@
  • The Red Wings have won six of their eight meetings (6-2-0) with the Coyotes since the start of the 2015-16 season, their second-best record against any opponent in that span (8-2-0 vs. Predators). The home team won each meeting last season, with the Wings winning in Detroit, 6-1, on November 13.
  • Arizona fell to Minnesota, 8-5, on Thursday, its most goals allowed since an 8-3 loss to the Lightning on February 23, 2011. The Coyotes allowed four goals in each of the second and third periods, their first time allowing 4+ goals in multiple periods within a game since March 29, 1994 against the Sharks.
  • Nick Schmaltz tallied three helpers in Thursday's loss, his team-leading fifth multi-assist game this season. He leads the team with 27 points but has only six goals, tied for the fewest by any team points leader; new teammate Taylor Hall still leads the Devils with 25 points (6g, 19a).
  • Phil Kessel has 32 points (16g, 16a) in 27 career games against Detroit, including 23 (12g, 11a) in 17 games since the start of the 2014-15 season. That's fourth most against the Red Wings in that span, behind Nikita Kucherov (26), Brad Marchand (26), and John Tavares (25).

