Vegas
Golden Knights Golden Knights 20-13-6
3
December 22, 2019 - Final
San Jose
Sharks Sharks 16-20-2
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Golden Knights 0 1 2 3
Sharks 0 0 1 1
Goals
Couture SJ
1
Assists
Karlsson VGK
2
Saves
Subban VGK
37

Theodore's goal in 3rd helps Golden Knights beat Sharks 3-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Ending an 11-game stretch without a goal was satisfying enough for Paul Stastny. Doing it with his Hall of Fame dad, Peter, in town for Vegas' father's road trip made it even sweeter.

Stastny opened the scoring, Shea Theodore got the tiebreaking goal with 11:55 remaining and the Golden Knights beat the struggling San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Sunday night for their ninth win in 13 games.

''He'll be off my back for a couple of hours. That's good. A happy flight,'' Paul Stastny joked. ''More than anything, he'll just be happy that we won. That's all he cares about.''

Jonathan Marchessault also scored and Malcolm Subban made 37 saves to keep the Golden Knights tied for first place in the Pacific Division with Arizona.

Logan Couture scored for the Sharks, who lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Aaron Dell made 34 saves.

''Everyone's got to take a look in the mirror and decide, what do you want to bring for the second half of the year right now?'' Couture said. ''What do you want to accomplish as a hockey player? . A lot of guys haven't had good years.''

The Sharks weathered a storm early in the third period, icing the puck four times in a span of 48 seconds, before putting pressure on for the tying goal.

Brent Burns skated around the net on a power move and fed Couture on the other side for a one-timer and his 12th goal of the season.

Dell then made big stops on William Carrier and Brayden McNabb on one sequence to preserve the tie and earn a loud ovation from a fan base that has been waiting for top-notch goalie play all season.

''I feel like I'm playing well right now and I feel like the more opportunity I get, the more experience I'm getting,'' Dell said. ''I think I'm taking that experience and making the most of it.''

But the tie didn't last much longer as Theodore beat Dell with a wrist shot from the circle to make it 2-1 moments later.

Vegas added an insurance goal late in the period when Reilly Smith beat Erik Karlsson on a rush and fed Marchessault in the slot.

''We wanted to finish the road trip on a good note, having the dads in town,'' Theodore said. ''I thought we played a good, solid game.''

The final regular-season meeting between the Pacific Division rivals got off to a tight, defensive start with only a handful of scoring chances in the first two periods.

Nicolas Hague had a shot for Vegas deflect off both posts and out in the first period. Hague, who also hit the crossbar, is still seeking his first career goal.

Dell robbed Mark Stone with a glove save on a power play just moments after Subban stopped Evander Kane on a 2-on-1 at the other end.

Joe Thornton then had two good chances in the second for his first goal of the season but was stopped twice by Subban.

''He's been excellent,'' Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. ''He played real strong tonight. Both goaltenders were excellent in the hockey game. A 3-1 game could have been 7-5. It was strong goaltending.''

The Golden Knights finally broke through late in the second when Alex Tuch found Stastny in the slot for his ninth of the season.

Vegas nearly added to that but Dell covered up a puck on the goal line as San Jose defenseman Brenden Dillon got into a scuffle with Ryan Reaves.

NOTES: Tuch got his 100th career point with his assist on Stastny's goal. ... Tomas Hertl assisted on Couture's goal and has points in six straight games.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Sharks: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks
@
  • The Golden Knights have taken points in five straight meetings with the Sharks, including all three meetings this season. They've also taken points in all five regular-season trips to San Jose in franchise history (3-0-2), including a 5-1 win in their road opener this season.
  • Vegas fell in Vancouver, 5-4, in overtime on Thursday, but has gone 8-2-2 (.750) since November 27 — tied for the third-best record in the NHL in that span. The Golden Knights were outscored 3-1 in the first period of that loss — their 38 goals in the opening frame are tied for second most in the NHL this season, while their 35 first-period goals allowed are tied for fourth most.
  • Mark Stone scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's loss, his fourth straight game with multiple points. That's the longest such streak of his career and the second-longest in Golden Knights history; William Karlsson had a five-game streak in November 2017.
  • Reilly Smith scored a goal and added an assist in the loss to the Canucks, his third multi-point game this month. Smith had a point in eight straight games against the Sharks before being held off the scoresheet in their last meeting on November 21; he has 17 points (5g, 12a) in 18 career games against San Jose.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message