Cassidy on What He Hopes to See in Vegas' First Preseason Game

Bruce Cassidy will be coaching his first preseason game for the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

The Vegas Golden Knights play their first preseason game on Sunday.

A lot of questions will be answered in this first contest, as Vegas had less than a week to learn as much as it could of a new coaching system under Bruce Cassidy.

While that sounds like a lot to ask, Cassidy's anticipation is fairly simple in regards to what he hopes to see from his group on Sunday.

"Some energy, some compete, how do they stack up at this level?" Cassidy told the media ahead of the game. "Consistency in their game from start to finish. I think you're always looking for that. Lot of younger guys that -- [if] something doesn't go their way early on, how they recover from that. So that's -- I put that under resiliency. And then specific to some other guys: chemistry a little bit. Guys that are a little further along, goaltenders: I'll let Sean [Burke] evaluate sort of their game."

Cassidy said that Michael Hutchinson will start in goal on Sunday, but will not be the only goaltender to see ice time.

"I think they'll split [the game]," Cassidy said of his goalies. "I think early on, that's the best way to go. As we go along, you'll see more full games."

Cassidy was happy with what he's seen from his power-play units in practice, especially the Misfit Line.

"Entries were good," Cassidy said. "We talked about that, we really wanted to focus on that. Having some speed being part of it, not always the delay drop of both. Being able to be comfortable with both. So those were good. I liked how those shaped out. [William] Karlsson's group on the power play with [Reilly] Smith and March[essault], you can see the natural chemistry they had over the years; I expected that. 

"The other group have played together, but not all the time. Certainly Phil [Kessel] hasn't played with anybody there. So righty-righty on the elbows might take a little getting used to. So we're going to evaluate that."

Vegas will match up with the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center at 6 p.m. PST on Sunday.

