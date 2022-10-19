Cassidy Speaks Prior to Golden Knights' Matchup With Calgary

Tuesday night will be a real challenge for the Vegas Golden Knights, as they face a tough Calgary Flames team.

Vegas has started strong, winning its first three games, but how it matches up against Calgary should illustrate an accurate depiction of the kind of team the Golden Knights are at this point in the season.

"Good, solid team," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said of the Flames when he spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday's game. "Division rival. Again, a team off to a good start. Hurts you up and down the lineup. Physical. They're on top of you, so we got to be ready to play. They're a good first-period team, so that will be the biggest message tonight."

Calgary is the reigning Pacific Division champion, having been knocked out of the second round of the 2022 postseason by the Edmonton Oilers.

"I think it's still early, too early to determine what they will or won't be right now," Cassidy said. "I just know Darryl [Sutter] well enough to know his teams will play hard, they'll defend hard, they'll be physical, and [it will] be a 60-minute game where they're coming after you, so no matter who's in the lineup, that's the way it's going to be. Again, I'd like to play every team in our division right away. Find out where we're at because I'm still getting to know our guys, too."

In regards to what Cassidy hopes to build on, the head coach said that his team needs to simply "keep winning."

"That's how you get ahead in this league," Cassidy said. "We haven't been really -- I don't think -- close to a full 60-minute game. Most teams at this time of the year aren't. There's a lot of hiccups everyone's going through. I liked our start last game. The previous two, we weren't as good early on, so that was a positive. I think we have to be tonight against a team that starts well."

Tuesday's contest is set for 6 p.m. PST at Scotiabank Saddledome.

