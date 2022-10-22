Second-Year Golden Knights Making an Impact

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has put together some strong lines so far this season.

Two members of the top-nine, Brett Howden and Michael Amadio, were not frequent contributors for the club last season.

This season, the two forwards have made their presence felt, with Howden playing on the second line with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone, and Amadio recently joining the third line with William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault.

Both Howden and Amadio just hope to keep doing what they're doing.

"Just keep progressing, keep trying to get better every game," Howden told the media ahead of Saturday's home game against the Colorado Avalanche. "I feel like each game, our whole team's chemistry has just kind of gotten better I felt. And I think last game, we really focused on getting off to a good start. For me, I just want to keep doing what I'm doing and keep trying to get better every game."

Howden went into depth on what he can specifically do to help the team as the season progresses.

"Honestly, just trying to stick to my game, get in on the forecheck, try to get loose pucks, try to create space for Stevie and Stoney, and get to the net," Howden said. "I feel like a lot of pucks that get around the net, I try to get there and try to tie up somebody or find a loose puck, so yeah, just trying to stick to my game."

Amadio's expectations for himself were rather similar.

"Just keeping it simple," he said. "Make sure my work ethic's there and just getting pucks on the forecheck and making sure we're doing our job."

Amadio was put in the lineup ahead of Thursday's contest against the Winnipeg Jets. The veteran forward thought it was one of the better games of his career.

"I think I just liked how the puck was moving for us and then I thought we were getting bounces on the net," Amadio said. "I don't know if that was just the work ethic or kind of just the puck following us around. You get games like that. So I'll just try to build off that moving forward."

Amadio has an assist through two games played, while Howden has a goal through five games.

The two will be back in Saturday night's lineup.

The matchup is set for 7 p.m. PST at T-Mobile Arena.

