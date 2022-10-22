Skip to main content

Second-Year Golden Knights Making an Impact

Vegas Golden Knights forwards Brett Howden and Michael Amadio have played significant roles for the club so far this season.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has put together some strong lines so far this season.

Two members of the top-nine, Brett Howden and Michael Amadio, were not frequent contributors for the club last season.

This season, the two forwards have made their presence felt, with Howden playing on the second line with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone, and Amadio recently joining the third line with William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault.

Both Howden and Amadio just hope to keep doing what they're doing.

"Just keep progressing, keep trying to get better every game," Howden told the media ahead of Saturday's home game against the Colorado Avalanche. "I feel like each game, our whole team's chemistry has just kind of gotten better I felt. And I think last game, we really focused on getting off to a good start. For me, I just want to keep doing what I'm doing and keep trying to get better every game."

Howden went into depth on what he can specifically do to help the team as the season progresses.

"Honestly, just trying to stick to my game, get in on the forecheck, try to get loose pucks, try to create space for Stevie and Stoney, and get to the net," Howden said. "I feel like a lot of pucks that get around the net, I try to get there and try to tie up somebody or find a loose puck, so yeah, just trying to stick to my game."

Amadio's expectations for himself were rather similar.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Just keeping it simple," he said. "Make sure my work ethic's there and just getting pucks on the forecheck and making sure we're doing our job."

Amadio was put in the lineup ahead of Thursday's contest against the Winnipeg Jets. The veteran forward thought it was one of the better games of his career.

"I think I just liked how the puck was moving for us and then I thought we were getting bounces on the net," Amadio said. "I don't know if that was just the work ethic or kind of just the puck following us around. You get games like that. So I'll just try to build off that moving forward."

Amadio has an assist through two games played, while Howden has a goal through five games.

The two will be back in Saturday night's lineup.

The matchup is set for 7 p.m. PST at T-Mobile Arena.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (4)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche
Michael Amadio
Michael Amadio
Brett Howden
Brett Howden

USATSI_19268456_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Second-Year Golden Knights Making an Impact

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres
News

Cassidy: 'We Weren't Great, But We Weren't Poor' After First Period

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19267859_168390101_lowres
News

Jack Eichel Shines with Two-Goal Performance in Win Over Winnipeg

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268367_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Improve to 2-0 at Home With 5-2 Win Over Winnipeg

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17951261_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19178301_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Michael Amadio to Make Appearance in Thursday's Lineup

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17951159_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Cassidy Hopes to Fix Mistakes Against Calvary in Matchup With Jets

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (7)
News

Mayor's Fund For Las Vegas LIFE Announces Site of New Ball Hockey Rink

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19257478_168390101_lowres
News

Cassidy on What Went Wrong For Vegas in First Loss of the Season

By Aidan Champion