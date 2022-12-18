Pietrangelo Returns to Vegas' Lineup, Clarifies Reason For Absence

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has missed the club's last nine games due to an illness his daughter has suffered for nearly a month.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo participated in morning skate and is set to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the New York Islanders.

While the team is surely relieved to be getting back one of its best defensemen after nine games, no one can be more relieved than Pietrangelo, but not for the same reason.

Pietrangelo told media members on Saturday that his absence had been due to an illness his 4-year-old daughter, Evelyn, has undergone for almost a month.

What had started as the flue ended up becoming encephalitis, a condition that resulted in the loss of her motor skills, limiting her from performing everyday actions.

"The first five days, she basically couldn't even open her eyes," Pietrangelo said. "So that comes with extensive MRIs and study and trying to figure out what the issue was. We tried a course of treatment. A week later, the lesion on her brain was gone, which I don't want to say was a surprise, but that progressed a lot quicker than I guess the original diagnosis when they can't really give you a time table of when your precious little girl's going to get better. It's pretty scary for a mom and dad. So I said I wouldn't go back to work until I feel comfortable with where she is at home.

" ... She came home three days ago and she woke up the next morning out of nowhere and she just said screw it, I'm going to try and walk. And we were thinking this could be months down the road when this was going to happen. And then yesterday, she just kept walking and she just walked in circles for a full day. ... God answered our prayers, and it's a miracle how much she's come along in the last 48 hours."

Pietrangelo has posted three goals and 18 assists thus far this season, including four games with three points.

His return to the ice Saturday will be his first since Nov. 26 when the Golden Knights lost to the Vancouver Canucks.

