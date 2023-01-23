Vegas Kicks off Road Trip With Poor Start, Falls 4-1 to Arizona

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped the first of their six-game road trip on Sunday.

The Vegas Golden Knights were not able to carry their magic over from Saturday's 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals when they turned around to face the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night.

The game would have been a great opportunity for the Golden Knights to start putting a streak together and start their six-game road trip on a high note against a very inferior Arizona team that had only won one game in its last 12.

Instead, though, the Coyotes were the ones who came away victorious, winning the matchup 4-1 despite 36 shots from the Golden Knights.

Vegas goalie Logan Thompson was only able to save 20 of Arizona's 23 shots on goal.

It was as if Vegas' win the night before was just a fluke in the midst of its recent slate of contests, as once again, the team found itself down 1-0 early.

It was Arizona forward Dylan Guenther who drew first blood, scoring roughly 2 minutes into the contest.

With less than 7 minutes remaining in the first period, the Golden Knights were given their first power play of the contest with a chance to even the game.

Shortly after, though, Vegas committed a penalty to end its advantage as it turned to a four-on-four.

The score would stay at 1-0 going into the first intermission.

Yet again, the Coyotes struck early, as Arizona forward Clayton Keller scored not even 2 minutes into the second period to make it a 2-0 game.

With just under 12 and a half minutes to go in the period, Vegas was granted its second power play of the game.

This time, it was able to execute, as Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel sent one in to bring the visitors back to within one.

Not long after, Vegas had another power-play opportunity but were unsuccessful at their chance to tie the game.

The Golden Knights were even given a fourth power play just before the second intermission but were again able to make anything of it.

Arizona held its 2-1 lead going into the third period.

The two teams battled for the next goal for nearly half a period before Keller scored his second goal of the contest to make it a two-goal game.

With over 5 minutes still remaining in the game, Vegas pulled Thompson to give itself an extra-man advantage.

But it didn't pan out, and Keller would score his third goal of the night with an empty-netter, earning his second hat trick of the season.

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back on Tuesday, but doing so will be no small feat.

They take on the New Jersey Devils who sit at No. 2 in the Metropolitan Division.

It will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

