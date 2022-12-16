Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks Live Game Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks will meet for the second time this season on Thursday.
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-1) and Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) will face off for the first time since Vegas' home opener back in October when it came out on top 1-0.
View the video above for a refresher on the details of that contest.
Here's how you can watch Thursday's contest:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: Canada Life Centre
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST
Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.
START OF FIRST PERIOD: