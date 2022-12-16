Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks will meet for the second time this season on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-1) and Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1) will face off for the first time since Vegas' home opener back in October when it came out on top 1-0.

View the video above for a refresher on the details of that contest.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's contest:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Canada Life Centre

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks

USATSI_19228099_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19521701_168390101_lowres (3)
Gameday

What the VGK Learned From Tuesday That Can Help Against Chicago

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19620254_168390101_lowres
News

Daniil Miromanov Scored His First NHL Goal in Vegas' Win Over Jets

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19618905_168390101_lowres
News

Mark Stone Earns 500th Career Point With Two Goals Against Winnipeg

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19621071_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Led the Golden Knights to a Challenging Win Over Winnipeg

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19620257_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Marchessault's Two Third-Period PP Goals Lift Vegas in 6-5 Win

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333622_168390101_lowres (3)
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17821271_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy Confirms Injury Timeline Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333622_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Previewing the Golden Knights' Upcoming Two-Game Road Trip

By Aidan Champion