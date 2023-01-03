Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to kick off the new year with a win in Colorado when they take on the Avalanche.

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-12-2) head to Colorado for a single road game this week before returning to Sin City for a seven-game homestand.

The Avalanche (19-13-3) have dropped three in a row. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, come off a 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Colorado and Vegas last met at T-Mobile Arena when the Avalanche defeated the Golden Knights 3-2.

View the video above to refresh your memory on what went wrong for Vegas in that matchup.

Here's how you can watch Monday's contest:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Pepsi Center

Puck drop: 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon scores just 25 seconds into the contest.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel for holding.

PENALTY: Delay-of-game on Vegas.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar and Colorado defenseman Andreas Englund head to the box for fighting.