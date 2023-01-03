Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche Live Game Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights (25-12-2) head to Colorado for a single road game this week before returning to Sin City for a seven-game homestand.
The Avalanche (19-13-3) have dropped three in a row. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, come off a 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Colorado and Vegas last met at T-Mobile Arena when the Avalanche defeated the Golden Knights 3-2.
View the video above to refresh your memory on what went wrong for Vegas in that matchup.
Here's how you can watch Monday's contest:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: Pepsi Center
Puck drop: 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST
Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.
START OF FIRST PERIOD:
SCORING UPDATE #1: Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon scores just 25 seconds into the contest.
PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel for holding.
PENALTY: Delay-of-game on Vegas.
PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar and Colorado defenseman Andreas Englund head to the box for fighting.