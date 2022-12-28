Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings will face off for the first time since Opening Night on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights' holiday break is over, and it's time to head back out on the road.

After splitting their four-game homestand the Golden Knights (24-11-1) will look to keep their two-game win streak going when they go up against a familiar divisional opponent, the Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6) on Tuesday.

L.A. is second in the Pacific Division and comes off a loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday that ended a four-game win streak for the Kings.

Vegas and L.A. last met on Opening Night at Crypto.com Arena when the golden Knights won 4-3.

View the video above to refresh your memory on the details of that Golden Knights victory.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. PST / 10:30 p.m. EST

