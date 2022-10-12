Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings in their first game of the 2022-23 season.

The NHL regular season is here.

A much-revised Vegas Golden Knights team will take the ice at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to take on the Kings on Tuesday night.

Vegas will be looking to return to the postseason in the spring after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in its franchise's history last season.

Here is how you can watch:

TV: ESPN 

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: VGK forward Phil Kessel penalized for high sticking.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Kings forward Gabriel Vilardi finds the net for Los Angeles. 1-0, Kings.

