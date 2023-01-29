Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders Live Game Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights will look to head into the All-Star break on a high note with a win over the New York Islanders.
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-3) are in their biggest slump of the season so far and will desperately need a win over the New York Islanders (24-22-5) on Saturday night to get back on track.
This will be the second meeting of the season between these two teams, as Vegas fell 5-2 in their last showdown.
You can view details from that contest in the video above.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: UBS Arena
Puck drop: 4:30 p.m. PST / 7:30 p.m. EST
START OF FIRST PERIOD: