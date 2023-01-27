Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers Live Game Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights will play the New York Rangers for the third of their six-game road trip.
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-17-3) will be looking for their first win of their six-game road trip when they take on the New York Rangers (26-14-8) Friday.
The two teams last met on Dec. 7 when Vegas was blown out 5-1.
Here's how you can watch Friday's game:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST
START OF FIRST PERIOD: