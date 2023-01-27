Skip to main content
Cassidy Golden Knights Lacked Maturity in Third Period of Loss to New York
Cassidy Golden Knights Lacked Maturity in Third Period of Loss to New York

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the New York Rangers for the third of their six-game road trip.

In this story:

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
New York Rangers
New York Rangers

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-17-3) will be looking for their first win of their six-game road trip when they take on the New York Rangers (26-14-8) Friday.

The two teams last met on Dec. 7 when Vegas was blown out 5-1.

View the video above to see what Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy had to say following that matchup.

Here's how you can watch Friday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD: