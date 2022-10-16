Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken Live Game Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Seattle Kraken in what will be their second divisional matchup of the season thus far.

The Vegas Golden Knights play Game 3 of their 2022-23 season on Saturday night when they battle the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle comes into the contest having split their first two games of the season, while Vegas enters the game 2-0-0.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Forward Keegan Kolesar gives the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first 12 seconds of the game.

PENALTY: Kraken forward Alex Wennberg penalized for high sticking.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Jonathan Marchessault sends one in on the power play to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken

