Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to sweep the season series against a fellow conference foe.

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-9-1) and Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1) will play for the final time this regular season on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre.

They're the western conference's top two teams, and Winnipeg will surely be seeking to prevent the season sweep with a win in front of its home crowd.

Refresh your memory on the details of the last time these clubs went head-to-head in the video above.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's contest:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Canada Life Centre

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING update #1: Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey scores to put Winnipeg on the board first.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov scores his first career goal. Vegas tied the game at 1-1.

