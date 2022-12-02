Golden Knights Blow 2-0 Lead in 4-3 Loss to Pittsburgh

The Vegas Golden Knights took just their second road loss in regulation in their fall to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Sustaining a lead has been a problem for the Vegas Golden Knights this season, and it was as evident on Thursday as ever.

The Golden Knights allowed a 2-0 lead to slip away in its 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vegas was actually quite successful on special teams in the inter-conference matchup, going 2/3 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill.

It would be that one missed kill that had the final say in the victory for Pittsburgh.

The Penguins recorded 47 shots on goal, 43 of which were saved by Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, marking a new career high for the rookie.

Vegas faced turmoil almost immediately when forward William Carrier pick up a holding penalty less than a minute into the contest.

The team's penalty kill success from Monday, however, carried over, as the Golden Knights fended off the Pittsburgh power-play attack to earn some early momentum.

Roughly 4 minutes into the contest, Golden Knights star forward Jack Eichel scored off an assist from team captain Mark Stone, giving Vegas an early 1-0 advantage.

With just under 4 minutes remaining in the first period, Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel would be penalized for holding.

The Golden Knights were able to capitalize, as forward Reilly Smith would score the power-play goal with just 5 seconds remaining on the advantage.

Vegas would take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Recent second-period woes for the Golden Knights continued in this non-conference showdown, as the Penguins would answer with two goals to tie the game at 2-2. The goals came from forwards Brock McGinn and Rickard Rakell.

The period ended on a promising note for Vegas, though, when a Pittsburgh penalty in the final seconds of the period would lead to what was almost a full-length power play for the Golden Knights to start the third.

It proved to be just the bonus Vegas need to get back into a groove.

Less than a minute and a half into the period, Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore will retain the lead for Vegas with a power-play goal of his own.

Later in the period, a player from each team would sit when Golden Knights captain Mark Stone got chippy with Penguins forward Jake Archibald for cross-checking Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez.

What started as a four-on-four would soon become a four-on-three in the Penguins' favor when Eichel headed to the box, serving an interference penalty for Thompson.

Vegas' penalty kill that up until that point had gone a perfect 3/3 on the night would finally fall, as Pittsburgh forward Jake Guentzel scored to even the game at 3-3.

Less than 2 minutes later, the Penguins struck again, this time on a goal from forward Kasperi Kapanen, giving Pittsburgh the go-ahead goal with over half a period to go.

The Golden Knights had a number of chances to even the contest down the stretch, but an impressive performance from Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry would ultimately seal the outcome.

Vegas will continue its road trip on Saturday when it takes on another solid Eastern Conference opponent in the Detroit Red Wings.

