Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1) will be seeking another road victory when they take on one of the best teams in the league, the Boston Bruins (20-3-0), on Monday night.

Boston has yet to lose at home this season, and Vegas would love to be the team to have the honor of handing it its first loss at TD Garden in its 2022-23 campaign.

Monday's game will also be a reunion between Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins franchise, a club he coached to six-straight playoff appearances, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: TD Garden

Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter scores to give Vegas an early 1-0 lead.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault gets the takeaway, misses the shot, gets his own rebound and scores to give his team a 2-0 advantage.

PENALTY: Brad Marchand heads to the box for elbowing.