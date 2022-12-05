Skip to main content

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights end their four-game road trip with their most challenging test of the season yet.

The Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1) will be seeking another road victory when they take on one of the best teams in the league, the Boston Bruins (20-3-0), on Monday night.

Boston has yet to lose at home this season, and Vegas would love to be the team to have the honor of handing it its first loss at TD Garden in its 2022-23 campaign.

Monday's game will also be a reunion between Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins franchise, a club he coached to six-straight playoff appearances, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Venue: TD Garden

Puck drop: 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter scores to give Vegas an early 1-0 lead.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault gets the takeaway, misses the shot, gets his own rebound and scores to give his team a 2-0 advantage.

PENALTY: Brad Marchand heads to the box for elbowing.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

USATSI_19228414_168390101_lowres (7)
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy Speaks Ahead of Showdown With Bruins

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17822000_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18242784_168390101_lowres (8)
News

Bruce Cassidy Reflects on Time in Boston Ahead of Meeting With Bruins

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19483739_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Cassidy: Pietrangelo Out For Monday, Eichel Game-Time Decision

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19557498_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights Played a Complete Game in Win Over Detroit

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19557489_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy: 'You Want to Win the Right Way'

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19557498_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Take Care of Business in Detroit, Down Red Wings 4-1

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17191644_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19521701_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Cassidy on the State of the Golden Knights After 4-3 Loss to Pittsburgh

By Aidan Champion