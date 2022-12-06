Golden Knights Hand Boston Its First Home Loss in 4-3 SO Win

The Vegas Golden Knights held off the Boston Bruins, winning 4-3 with a game-winning shootout goal from Reilly Smith.

The Vegas Golden Knights ended their four-game road trip in dramatic fashion, knocking off the Boston Bruins 4-3 at the end of five rounds of a thrilling shootout.

Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith was the game-deciding goal-scorer, while forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Paul Cotter scored the other three goals of the night for Vegas. Cotter scored a pair of the four goals, making it his first career two-goal performance as an NHL player.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made a remarkable 40 saves in the victory.

It took just over a minute and a half for Cotter to earn his first goal of the contest to put Vegas on the board with an early 1-0 lead.

Less than four minutes later, Marchessault would pick off Bruins forward David Pastrnak and look to send it between the pipes. His shot was saved, but the veteran forward rebounded and put it in the net to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead with just over 15 minutes still left in the period.

They would take that advantage into the second period.

Yet again, Cotter was quick to strike, scoring his second goal of the night less than a minute into the period.

With nearly two full periods remaining, Vegas held a 3-0 lead on the best team in hockey.

Even then, a three-goal lead was not safe enough to keep Boston out of the game.

The Bruins came roaring back, starting with a goal from forward Brad Marchand to finally get Boston on the board with a bit over 6 minutes remaining in the period.

Boston would have one more say before the second intermission as forward David Pastrnak found the net with just 25 seconds to go in the second.

Vegas' lead was trimmed to just a goal heading into the third period.

Penalty trouble would then hit the Golden Knights at a time when it was least needed, as forward Keegan Kolesar went to the box for holding before being followed by defenseman Zach Whitecloud for tripping shortly after.

The Bruins would tie the contest with a goal from forward Taylor Hall on the Boston power play when the team's five-on-three advantage had just transitioned back down to a four-on-three.

The game was all tied with just a bit over 3 minutes into the period.

From there, it became a battle of who wanted it more, as the two clubs would hold each other scoreless for the remainder of regulation.

Vegas found itself at a disadvantage yet again, this time in overtime, when Golden Knights forward left the ice for a slashing penalty, giving Boston a four-on-three edge.

But the Golden Knights held firm, killing the penalty and ultimately forcing what would be just their second shootout of the season.

Neither team could find the net in the shootout, with each goalie making three saves apiece.

In the end, it was Smith who finally executed, clinching the game for Vegas and handing Boston its first home loss of the season.

The Golden Knights will return home Wednesday for their first meeting of the season with the New York Rangers.

