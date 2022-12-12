Golden Knights Fall 3-1 to the Boston Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals against the Boston Bruins in their home loss Sunday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights leave T-Mobile Arena with another underachieving homestand which ended with a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Less than a week after downing the non-conference foe, Boston came to town and left with revenge, scoring three unanswered goals after the Golden Knights took an early 1-0 lead.

The Golden Knights were able to halt both of the Bruins' power-play chances on Sunday, yet were only successful on one of their own four.

Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson saved 24 of Boston's 27 shots on goal.

The Golden Knights picked up right where they left off in Monday's win, as captain Mark Stone scored on a power play just over 4 minutes into the first period.

With less than 2 and a half minutes remaining in the period, Vegas would get another power-play opportunity when Bruins forward Brad Marchand was sent to the box for tripping.

The Golden Knights, however, were unable to capitalize and extend their lead before the first intermission.

With half a minute to go in the period, the Bruins would be granted their first power play of the contest, which extended into the second period.

But Vegas was able to shut it down, keeping its 1-0 lead alive.

Boston redeemed itself not long after, though, as Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron found the back of the net to even the game at a goal apiece just under 4 minutes into the period.

The Bruins would get a chance to take the lead with a power play shortly after, but Vegas was once again able to hold its own and kill the penalty.

With a bit over 2 minutes left in the period, the Golden Knights would have another opportunity to score on a power play and regain the lead, but they were unable to execute once again.

The game was all tied up heading into the third period.

Boston struck early, taking the one-goal lead with a goal from forward Jake DeBrusk just over 2 minutes into the period.

Less than 3 minutes later, the Golden Knights were given another power-play chance, but the Bruins' penalty kill was yet again too much to expose.

Boston scored again with just under 11 minutes remaining in the period, this time on a goal from Bruins forward Charlie Coyle.

That would be the last of the scoring before Vegas fell 3-1, ending its three-game homestand on a sour note.

The Golden Knights will leave for a quick two-game road trip that begins with a meeting against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.