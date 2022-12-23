Brayden Pachal, Pavel Dorofeyev Brought Up From Silver Knights

Even during the holidays, injuries are unforgiving.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday that forward Jonathan Marchessault will be day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

In response, the club has brought up defenseman Brayden Pachal and forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Henderson Silver Knights ahead of the team's Friday night matchup with the St. Louis Blues.

Pachal has already played two games with the big club this season, but for Dorofeyev, this will be unfamiliar territory.

"I liked him [Dorofeyev] in camp," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media ahead of Friday's game. "I thought he played well for us. He had a scoring dimension, was responsible. The question with those guys is can the durability, consistency always with young guys. He goes down, -- I think he's been hurt a little bit in Henderson -- he's back in. He's doing some scoring there. So we typically go by the recommendation of Tim and Manny down there and then see how it fits with our lineup."

Friday will be the first game Marchessault has missed all season.

"We'll miss his ability to score," Cassidy said. "He's a dynamic player that way. He brings energy to the dressing room and the bench. So that part of it, I think we will miss. And you can't expect a Pav [Dorofeyev] to come in and be vocal, right? So someone else is going to have to come in and pick up that part of it. So that will be the biggest thing. And he's been good on the power play. So Amo's [Michael Amadio's] going to go in his spot. They have different skill sets in terms of what they'll bring to the power play, but if we move the puck efficiently and it gets to the right person, it shouldn't matter."

