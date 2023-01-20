Bruce Cassidy Gives Insight Into His Planning Approach

Vegas golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is strategic when looking ahead over the course of the season.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will be coaching in this year's All-Star Game, but he will also have a little down time to figure out future plans for his team.

For him, it will be a convenient time to do what he said he always does when prepping for the schedule ahead.

"I'm sure I'll be thinking of line combinations, I'll be looking at the schedule for February, which is light for us," Cassidy said when he addressed the media on Thursday. "I usually try to think of that anyway: where you need to be. I've always approached it day-to-day, and then: 'OK, the week' for the goaltending rotation. The month about points, about: 'OK, if we're not here by this time, how does that affect practice?' So I go through a mental plan like that for the month every month to try to make sure [we're] getting points every month.

"I think the teams that can avoid those less than .500 months, they tend to not have to make up a lot of ground later. So there's always: 'OK, how's that going to affect my usage if we're hovering around .500 in the last three games?' ... You know what I mean? That's just some of the things that go through my head. But I think there will be a few days, obviously, when you're with your family, you're not thinking too much about it. You got to take some time off. I think you would drive yourself bananas if not."

Cassidy will be leading the Pacific Division in the 2023 All-Star Game.

Vegas has six more games before then, starting with its Thursday night matchup with the Detroit Red Wings.

It will be the second-to-last game of the Golden Knights' season-long seven-game homestand, which concludes with a contest against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

